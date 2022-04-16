Skip to main content

Workers at Kemps Ice Cream plant in Rochester threatening strike

The strike could start as soon as Saturday at midnight.
Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 10.50.03 AM

Workers at the Kemp’s Ice Cream plant in Rochester may soon begin a strike if their union is unable to reach a deal with their employers.

According to a Facebook post from Teamsters Local 120, workers at the plant voted to authorize a strike earlier this month if a deal cannot be negotiated. The strike could begin as early as Saturday at midnight, when the union’s contract extension expires.

The union represents 166 workers at the plant, according to the Rochester Post Bulletin.

A Friday update stated that a deal had yet to be reached.

The union is asking for improved healthcare, wages and union protections, according to ABC6 News in Rochester.

Union leader John Chappius told the station that the union would touch base again on Monday. 

