Minneapolis Aquatennial events announced for 2022

It's the city's 83rd year celebrating the festival.

Courtesy of Minneapolis Aquatennial.

Organizers of the 83rd Minneapolis Aquatennial announced this year's schedule of events Tuesday. 

The official celebration of the City of Minneapolis will take place July 20-23, with many events happening downtown along Nicollet Avenue and West River Road. 

Wednesday, July 20

  • Aquatennial Blood Drive with the American Red Cross – Peavey Plaza, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Go Outside with Hennepin County: lawn games, Government Center South Plaza, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade – Nicollet from 12th to 4th Streets, 7:30 p.m.
  • Movies in the Park: “Black Panther” – The Commons (425 Portland Ave. So), 9:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

  • Aquatennial Blood Drive with the American Red Cross – Peavey Plaza, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Downtown Thursdays: Nicollet Market, music, performance and more – Nicollet between 6th to 8th, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Go Outside with Hennepin County lawn games, Government Center South Plaza, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • Music in the Park: JoJo Green – The Commons, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Learn to Roller Skate at Aquatennial – The Commons, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Outdoor Movie Night, Go Outside with Hennepin County: “Aquaman” – Target Field Station, 7 p.m.
  • Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show – West River Road on Mississippi River between Broadway and Plymouth Avenues, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 22

  • Aquatennial Blood Drive with the American Red Cross – Peavey Plaza, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Alchemy 365 outdoor fitness class at Aquatennial, Mpls Sculpture Garden, 5:30 p.m.
  • Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show – West River Road on Mississippi River between Broadway and Plymouth Avenues, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

  • Upper St. Anthony Lock and Dam Open House – St. Anthony Falls Lock & Dam, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Twin Cities Carifest – West River Road between Plymouth and Broadway Ave, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Salsa Cookoff – Midtown Global Market (920 E. Lake Street), 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • AquaJam Skateboarding – Water Works, West River Parkway near Portland Avenue, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • City of Lakes Market – West River Parkway near Guthrie Theater, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Mpls Craft Market – West River Parkway near Guthrie Theater, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Pre-Fireworks Festivities – live music – West River Parkway near Stone Arch Bridge, 6 pm. – 10 p.m.
  • Target Fireworks – West River Parkway near Stone Arch Bridge, 10 p.m.

The full schedule is available online at aquatennial.com/events

