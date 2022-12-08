$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

Skip to main content
The winning ticket was sold in Chanhassen for Wednesday's draw.

The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning.

The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen.

The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at 7900 Market Boulevard, which will earn a $5,000 for winning the ticket.

To get $1 million, you need to match the first five numbers drawn. Wednesday's numbers were 6-28-44-59-61 and Powerball 21.

It is the fourth $1 million ticket won in Minnesota so far in 2022 but the first in the Twin Cities, with two of the others sold in Duluth, and the other in Hinckley.

There was no jackpot winner on Wednesday, so the pot has grown to $116 million for Saturday's draw. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's draw is $379 million.

