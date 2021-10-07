10 apple orchards to visit near the Twin Cities

Minnesota is known for its delicious apple varieties that are ready for picking starting as early as August. The state has more than 100 orchards growing 20 million pounds of apples every year, giving families the perfect opportunity to head out and select their own crisp apples right from the tree.

Sure, you can go to the grocery store and buy a bag of Honeycrisp, but you can't capture the memories in the produce section like you can when you head out to an orchard on a sunny fall afternoon.

Apples are typically reading for the picking from August to early November, depending on the variety.

Here's a map of the aforementioned apple orchards (you can find more orchards here):

Did you buy too many apples on your trip to the orchard? Minnesota Grown recommends storing your yield in a cool, dark place (like the crisper drawer in your fridge) to make your harvest last as long as possible.