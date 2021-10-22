10 beautiful Minnesota cities to visit for outdoor adventures

The city of fewer than 2,000 people on Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior makes a perfect getaway for adventure-seekers, artists, families and outdoor enthusiasts (including those who think spending time outside is drinking on a patio).

Nestled between Lake Superior on the Sawtooth Mountains, Grand Marais is a walkable town with picturesque views that offers shopping, art galleries, and plenty of restaurants — many with patios overlooking Lake Superior.

Visitors can explore Artist's Point, a peninsula on the lake, to see the waves crashing on the rocks; walk the seawall to the lighthouse to see views of the heart of the town; enjoy the rocky, protected beaches in the harbor; or go boating or sailing.

Just outside of downtown, those who enjoy hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing can find plenty of trails in the Sawtooth Mountains, on the Superior Hiking Trail and in nearby Minnesota State Parks.

And if you're looking for a breathtaking drive — or want the chance to see a moose or a bear — Grand Marais is where the Gunflint Trail begins. The 57-mile route takes you from Grand Marais to Seagull Lake, through dense Superior National Forest. There are no towns on the route — just resorts and campgrounds — but it offers tons of hiking trails, cross-country ski trails, spots to snowshoe and snowmobile, as well as scenic lakes within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness to paddle and fish.

Grand Marais, which is the state's oldest art colony, has been named America's Coolest Small Town by Budget Travel Magazine in 2019, as well as a Top 10 Beach Getaway by Outside Magazine and the Next Great Adventure Town by National Geographic Adventure Magazine.