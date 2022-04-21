Skip to main content
10 Minnesota Kohl's stores to get Sephora 'shop-in-shops' this year

Seven Minnesota locations got the new Sephora experiences last year.

The Kohl's store in Baxter will next week become the first of 10 more Kohl's locations in Minnesota to get its own Sephora "shop in shop" experience in 2022.

The chain retailer announced that the 2,500-square-foot "fully immersive beauty experience" that "mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora" opens at the Baxter store, located at 7565 Excelsior Rd., next Friday, April 29.

Seven Minnesota Kohl's stores already welcomed Sephora at Kohl's shops last year, and 10 Minnesota stores will be among 400 nationwide that will get their own showcases for the French personal care and beauty retailer this year.

The 10 Kohl's stores in Minnesota that will get Sephora locations this year are:

  • Baxter
  • 10311 Baltimore St. NE., Blaine 
  • Southtown Mall, Bloomington
  • 1350 Town Center Dr., Eagan
  • Shops at Knollwood, St. Louis Park
  • 8080 Wedgewood Lane N., Maple Grove
  • 5805 Krueger Ln., Oak Park Heights
  • 21985 Diamond Lake Rd., Rogers
  • Rosedale Center, Roseville
  • 145 2nd St. S., Waite Park

When completed, 17 out of Minnesota's 28 Kohl's stores will have Sephora experiences. Kohl's stores that already have them include those in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Duluth, Mankato, Coon Rapids, Rochester, and Woodbury.

More are expected to be added next year, with the 2022 additions bringing the Sephora at Kohl's number to 600 nationally, with the company hoping to have 850 by the end of 2023.

Shoppers at stores with a Sephora presence can expect "a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands including coveted beauty brands such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection," with brands including Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa to be added this spring.

Target is among the retailers to have also experimented with "shop-in-shop" concepts in recent years, adding displays from the likes of The Disney Store and Apple in some locations.

