Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
100 'life-like' dinosaurs coming to Minneapolis Convention Center this winter
Updated:
Original:

100 'life-like' dinosaurs coming to Minneapolis Convention Center this winter

Jurassic Quest includes animatronic dinosaurs, rides, and other attractions.
Author:

Jurassic Quest, Facebook

Jurassic Quest includes animatronic dinosaurs, rides, and other attractions.

An exhibit with realistic-looking dinosaurs that kids can ride is headed for Minneapolis. 

The "edutainment" event is called Jurassic Quest and it'll be at the Minneapolis Convention Center from Feb. 4-6, a news release says. 

jurassic quest ride

It will feature more than 100 "life-like dinosaurs," dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a "triceratots" soft play area for young kids, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more. 

The animatronic dinosaurs, including baby dinos, are displayed in "realistic scenes," with some of the dinosaurs moving and roaring like they did millions of years ago. 

Visitors can walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the animals, as well as the Ancient Oceans exhibit where there's a moving, life-size 50-foot-long Megalodon. 

According to Jurassic Quest, it works with paleontologists to ensure the dinosaurs are "painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size to textured skin, fur or feathers," based on the latest research about how humans understand how they lived. 

If you go

General admission tickets to Jurassic Quest start at $19 for kids (people under age 2 are free) and adults for off-peak times, which are weekdays and weekends after 3 p.m. It's $22 for peak times. 

Tickets are available on-site or online here. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, so buying them in advance is encouraged. 

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and ocean exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows. However, some rides and activities cost an additional $5 each. There is an option to upgrade to the kids unlimited rides ticket for $33-36. 

Meanwhile, other activities, including green screen photography and animal art tattoos, are available at additional cost.

Jurassic Quest visited Minnesota in November 2018 and November 2019, but did not come in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Next Up

Leandro Bolmaro
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves recall top prospect Leandro Bolmaro

The 2020 first-round pick was impressive during his stint in the G League.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook sued by ex-girlfriend over alleged assault

Cook's agent says that no criminal complaints have been filed.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers, Packers fined for violating NFL COVID protocols

The organization could face an increased fine and loss of draft picks for future violations.

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 12.13.30 PM
MN News

Innocent man killed in crash caused by fleeing suspect dragging fence from truck

The deadly incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Cardigan Donuts Facebook
MN Food & Drink

Cardigan Donuts continues its rise, will expand to a second location

The business managed to stay open throughout the COVID pandemic.

flickr - mall of america child vaccines 5-11 - Gov. Tim Walz office
MN Coronavirus

How many MN kids age 5-11 have received a COVID vaccination?

The CDC approved use of the Pfizer vaccine in younger children last week.

sherri ann jarvis
MN News

After 41 years, Texas authorities ID murdered Jane Doe as Stillwater girl

The State of Minnesota removed her from her home when she was 13 due to "habitual truancy" and she never returned.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers issues non-apology, stands by his COVID vax comments

"I stand by what I said and the reasons why I made the decision," said Rodgers

dayton's project
MN Shopping

Holiday windows are back when The Dayton's Project opens next week

The long-awaited redesign of the historic department store opens with a maker's market.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID hospitalization levels in Minnesota hit record high for 2021

5 out of 8 regions in Minnesota are in the "red zone" for hospital capacity

red lake county sheriff's office
MN News

1 shot in the head in Red Lake County, 1 arrested

The victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

arby's tattersall vodka
MN Food & Drink

Tattersall Distilling and Arby's team up on fries-flavored vodkas

The vodkas will be available starting Nov. 18.

Related

dinosaur glensheen (1)
Minnesota Life

Dinosaurs are taking over Glensheen Mansion in Duluth

It's part of a partnership between the Duluth Children's Museum and the historic estate.

Facebook - Dinosaur Drive-Thru image
Minnesota Life

50 animatronic dinosaurs to take over Mall of America parking lot

Dinosaur Drive-Thru opens June 24 and runs through July 11.

flickr ice castles new brighton 2020 - Greg Gjerdingen
Minnesota Life

The Ice Castles, a winter favorite, are coming back to the Twin Cities

The popular attraction was canceled last winter due to COVID.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 saliva testing site opening at Minneapolis Convention Center

It opens Monday and will be open seven days a week.

MN Sports

Final Four events planned for Armory, Convention Center, Nicollet Mall

Oh, and some cool, free fun at U.S. Bank Stadium.

DinosaurDriveThruMinneapolis1
Minnesota Life

Dinosaur Drive-Thru extends its run at Mall of America parking lot

The show will stay in town another week due to "popular demand."

farmers market
MN Shopping

5 farmers markets in Minneapolis will be open this winter

They'll offer fresh local foods, holiday gifts and Christmas trees, among other items.

upper st. anthony falls lock and dam
Minnesota Life

Rare chance to see what the Mississippi River in Minneapolis used to look like

The Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam will be open to the public.