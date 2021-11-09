100 'life-like' dinosaurs coming to Minneapolis Convention Center this winter

An exhibit with realistic-looking dinosaurs that kids can ride is headed for Minneapolis.

The "edutainment" event is called Jurassic Quest and it'll be at the Minneapolis Convention Center from Feb. 4-6, a news release says.

It will feature more than 100 "life-like dinosaurs," dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a "triceratots" soft play area for young kids, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

The animatronic dinosaurs, including baby dinos, are displayed in "realistic scenes," with some of the dinosaurs moving and roaring like they did millions of years ago.

Visitors can walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the animals, as well as the Ancient Oceans exhibit where there's a moving, life-size 50-foot-long Megalodon.

According to Jurassic Quest, it works with paleontologists to ensure the dinosaurs are "painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size to textured skin, fur or feathers," based on the latest research about how humans understand how they lived.

If you go

General admission tickets to Jurassic Quest start at $19 for kids (people under age 2 are free) and adults for off-peak times, which are weekdays and weekends after 3 p.m. It's $22 for peak times.

Tickets are available on-site or online here. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, so buying them in advance is encouraged.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and ocean exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows. However, some rides and activities cost an additional $5 each. There is an option to upgrade to the kids unlimited rides ticket for $33-36.

Meanwhile, other activities, including green screen photography and animal art tattoos, are available at additional cost.

Jurassic Quest visited Minnesota in November 2018 and November 2019, but did not come in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.