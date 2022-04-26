Boy, 13, to pursue physics Ph.D after graduating from U of M

A 13-year-old Minnesota boy expected to graduate this spring from the University of Minnesota has been accepted into the university's physics Ph.D. program.

A GoFundMe page is now raising funds to help Elliot Tanner – who started reading and doing math at the age of just three – pay for his continued education on his path to becoming a High Energy Theoretical Physicist and professor.

According to the fundraising page, Elliot did not receive a tuition waiver or financial package for the program and tuition alone is roughly $87,000.

"Only 3% of incoming physics Ph.D. students in the U.S. do not receive a tuition waiver and/or financial package, so we never imagined that we would be scrambling to fund Elliott’s education at 13 years old," his mother, Michelle Robb Tanner, wrote on GoFundMe.

After completing the high school curriculum via homeschooling at just eight years old, Elliot started college the following year and graduated with an Associate of Science in Mathematics from Normandale Community College at the age of 11..

His graduation from the University of Minnesota is planned for May 12.

"Sometimes there is sort of a ‘wow’ period for a week or two and then everyone just kinda gets used to seeing me in class, and it becomes a normal occurrence," Tanner told FOX 9.

