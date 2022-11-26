2 MN towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country

Skip to main content
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country

The list was compiled by Trips Discover and published earlier this month.

Credit: David DeHetre via Flickr

Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking.

A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.

In Stillwater, the list highlighted the town’s “picturesque” historic buildings and homes, as well as its 42-inch annual snowfall and nearby ski resorts. 

This year, Stillwater will also be home to the World Snow Sculpting Championship. And its Winterfest celebration is held annually in February.

As for Winona, the list called the city a “snowy wonderland” in the winter. It highlighted its Christmas markets, winter views and festivals. Last year, the city celebrated the return of its annual Winona Holiday Market, according to Winona Daily News.

Across the border, two Wisconsin cities were also named: Elkhart Lake and Bayfield.

Read the full list here

