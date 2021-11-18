2 new eateries open Thanksgiving week at Rosedale's food hall

POTLUCK Food Hall will welcome two new vendors to its space in Rosedale Center during Thanksgiving week.

Joey Meatballs and Salad Slayer will make their debuts on Nov. 23, the mall announced Thursday morning. Both are from Chef Josh Hedquist and partner Peter Stampone. What can hungry patrons expect?

Joey Meatballs is billed as a fast-casual spot with handmade pasta and meatballs. This will be the third location.

“We are an edgy, quirky brand and can’t wait to stuff some Italian fresh pasta in their faces,” said Hedquist in an announcement.

Salad Slayer, meanwhile, is a build-your-own salad concept with various toppings and dressings. This will be the first Salad Slayer location.

Lisa Crain, vice president and general manager of Rosedale Center, said the Thanksgiving week openings will offer customers "a wider variety of options to choose from when dining at POTLUCK during our busiest time of year.”

Also worth mentioning: The revamped Betty and Earl's is open again at POTLUCK after a brief closure. (You can read more about the reasons here.) The spot, now known as B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane, will still feature the biscuit recipe based on the one used by Jason Matheson's grandfather (yes, that Jason Matheson from FOX 9). But the spot will also have various baked treats now from local baker Diane Minor.