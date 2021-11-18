Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
2 new eateries open Thanksgiving week at POTLUCK Food Hall
Publish date:

2 new eateries open Thanksgiving week at POTLUCK Food Hall

It includes the launch of a brand new build-your-own salad concept.
Author:

Joey Meatballs, Facebook

It includes the launch of a brand new build-your-own salad concept.

POTLUCK Food Hall will welcome two new vendors to its space in Rosedale Center during Thanksgiving week.

Joey Meatballs and Salad Slayer will make their debuts on Nov. 23, the mall announced Thursday morning. Both are from Chef Josh Hedquist and partner Peter Stampone. What can hungry patrons expect?

Joey Meatballs is billed as a fast-casual spot with handmade pasta and meatballs. This will be the third location.

“We are an edgy, quirky brand and can’t wait to stuff some Italian fresh pasta in their faces,” said Hedquist in an announcement.

 Salad Slayer, meanwhile, is a build-your-own salad concept with various toppings and dressings. This will be the first Salad Slayer location.

Lisa Crain, vice president and general manager of Rosedale Center, said the Thanksgiving week openings will offer customers "a wider variety of options to choose from when dining at POTLUCK during our busiest time of year.”

Also worth mentioning: The revamped Betty and Earl's is open again at POTLUCK after a brief closure. (You can read more about the reasons here.) The spot, now known as B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane, will still feature the biscuit recipe based on the one used by Jason Matheson's grandfather (yes, that Jason Matheson from FOX 9). But the spot will also have various baked treats now from local baker Diane Minor.

Next Up

joey meatballs facebook
MN Food & Drink

2 new eateries open Thanksgiving week at Rosedale's food hall

It includes the launch of a brand new build-your-own salad concept.

Kavanian Palmer
MN News

Community members rally to support family of slain Good Samaritan

Kavanian Palmer was killed when he tried to stop a driver from leaving the scene of a crash.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Thief steals car with 7-year-old boy inside; man arrested in Minneapolis

The boy wasn't hurt.

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: Litchfield man killed in crash had sped away from fender bender

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Hennepin County.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

patagonia airbnb photo
Travel

Couple named  'top hosts' for off-the-grid cabin

The small space looks out to Lake Superior.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident

He is also accused of throwing an object at the other driver's vehicle.

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

If this is the last time, you'll miss Zimmer vs Rodgers

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

courtney godfrey
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey taking break to pursue competitive snowboarding career

"I never want to be the person who doesn’t at least try, and that’s why this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," she said.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's 4th quarter takeover leads Timberwolves over Kings

The Timberwolves star erupted to lead a much-needed victory.

ANGELIQUE CHRISTINE LEPSCH
MN News

Fridley woman missing, her vehicle found near Lowry Bridge

Coordinated search efforts are ongoing.

fargo police chief shooting presser 11-17-21
MN News

2 killed in shooting at Fargo business, suspected gunman turns himself in

A man later walked into the police station and said he was responsible.

Related

Rosedale Center
MN Food & Drink

New eatery moves into Rosedale's Potluck food hall

It'll be moving into the Smack Shack space, with Smack Shack moving to a new location.

joey meatballs
MN Food & Drink

4 new vendors coming to Rosedale's POTLUCK food hall

Three restaurants and a VR company are opening soon.

Rosedale Center
MN Food & Drink

Rosedale Center's new food hall to open next month

Potluck will focus more on Minnesota-based foodmakers.

Flickr - SPAM sliced
MN Food & Drink

Rosedale Center's food hall lines up 2-month SPAM celebration

5 of the vendors will offer SPAM specialty items for a limited time.

MN Food & Drink

Rosedale announces new food hall filled with local restaurants

Its previous food hall closed abruptly in July.

MN Food & Drink

Rosedale's food hall is now open – and it sells 'PieCaken'

PieCaken, the dessert version of 'turducken,' went viral last year.

keg and case market
MN Food & Drink

4 new food vendors opening at Keg and Case in St. Paul

A build-your-own pasta shop and a juice bar are among the new options at the food hall and market.

Screen Shot 2019-07-09 at 9.47.59 AM
MN Shopping

Rosedale Center's food hall closes suddenly, will re-open as new concept

Revolution Hall only opened this past fall.