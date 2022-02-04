2 students with Minnesota ties to compete on 'Jeopardy!' next week

A Minnesotan could be the next Jeopardy! National College Championship champion.

Two people with Minnesota ties are competing on the hit quiz show starting next week, a news release says.

Burnsville native Chance Persons, a sophomore at Creighton University, and University of Minnesota sophomore Emmey Harris, from Lincoln, Nebraska, are among the 36 contestants vying for the grand prize of $100,000 and the title of Jeopardy! National College Champion.

Persons is studying physics and chemistry. Harris is a history major, the release notes.

Mayim Bialik will host the annual Jeopardy! National College Championship, which will begin airing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, on ABC, as well as streaming on Hulu.

Nibir Sarma, an Eden Prairie native, competed in 2020 while he was at the U of M. He won $100,000 and was named the College Champion.

