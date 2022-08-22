2 Wisconsinites take home USA Mullet Championship titles

Two youngsters from Wisconsin have turned their mullets into money.

Emmitt Bailey, 8, from Menomonie, and Cayden Kershaw, 18, from Wausau, each won their respective divisions in the USA Mullet Championships contests.

Bailey takes home a $2,500 cash prize, and Kershaw wins $1,000.

Bailey's father, Eric, told Bring Me The News if Emmitt won he wanted a go-kart. Kershaw said on Twitter he will donate all of his winnings to a local Wisconsin food shelf.

Bailey had some help from former and current NFL players Jared Allen and JJ Watt, who shared his profile on social media during the voting session.

Other notables include Max Weihbrecht from De Pere, Wisconsin, who finished third in the Teen Division. Axel Wenzel from Brillion, Wisconsin finished fourth in the Kids contest and the only Minnesotan in either division — Callen Steinbrink, from Austin — finished 17th overall.

2 Gallery 2 Images

The USA Mullet Championships now is taking entrees for the men's competition. The winner receives $2,500, and the second and third prizes will consist of "Mullet Champs Gift Sets", according to the organization's website.

No more than 500 applications will be accepted. The first round vote will take place the weekend of Sept. 12-14.

To enter and find out more information on the men's competition, click here.