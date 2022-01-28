'20/20' investigates Jodi Huisentruit's 1995 disappearance

The news anchor disappeared on her way to work.

ABC's 20/20 will explore the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit, an Iowa news anchor from Minnesota, in a two-hour "event special" that airs Friday night.

Huisentruit, who was born in Long Prairie, Minnesota, was 27 when she disappeared on her way to work at KIMT-TV in Mason City, Iowa, on June 27, 1995. Police found signs of struggle outside her apartment, leading them to believe she was abducted.

She has never been found.

In the special titled "Gone at Dawn," the show will explore the ongoing search for Huisentruit and "surprising new leads in the case," including "exclusive footage" as police investigate a buried freezer, a news release says.

The episode will feature "exclusive, extensive access to the Mason City Police Department," and Terrance Prochaska, the lead investigator assigned to Huisentruit's case, the release states. And interviews with a group of journalists, a podcaster and a retired police officer who are working on their own to solve the case, the show tweeted.

20/20 also interviewed Tony Jackson, who is in prison in Minnesota after being convicted of rape, kidnapping and burglary in the Minneapolis area a few years after Huisentruit went missing. He has been associated with the case since 1998 but has denied any involvement and has been cleared by police.

You can watch the episode at 8 p.m. on Friday on ABC or stream it on Hulu starting the next day.