Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
30 years ago Minnesota was slammed by historic Nov. 1 blizzard
Publish date:

30 years ago Minnesota was slammed by historic Nov. 1 blizzard

Ah, yes. One for the ages.
Author:

NWS Duluth

Sick of hearing about the "Halloween blizzard" of 1991? Did you know that the bulk of the "Halloween blizzard" of '91 actually happened on Nov. 1?

As much as trick-or-treating in snow pants stunk, burrowing through 8.2 inches that fell in the Twin Cities on Halloween wasn't so bad considering the worst of the storm was yet to come. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

"The storm was just beginning. In fact, it may be remembered (proudly) as the Halloween Blizzard, but the worst of the storm, including the characteristics that made it a true blizzard, held off until November 1st," the state's climate journal recalls

There was a foot of snow on the ground in the Twin Cities by sunrise Nov. 1, 1991. Just hours later there was a foot-and-half measured. November 1 saw a whopping 18.5 inches of snow on top of the 8.2 that fell on Halloween in the metro. 

There was thundersnow in Duluth and the Arrowhead, where three feet of snow fell over the duration of the storm. 

And while it was snowing like crazy in the Twin Cities and points north, 1-3 inches of ice accumulated on surfaces in far southern Minnesota and Iowa where temps were warmer. 

What's also often forgotten is the icy air that followed the snow.

The low temp Nov. 4 at the airport in the Twin Cities was -3F, which still stands as the earliest below-zero low in the metro since record-keeping began in 1872.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

There could be some flurries or sprinkles in Minnesota on Monday, but there aren't any big snowstorms in the forecast this week. Just chilly and dry with temps in the 30s and 40s. 

Next Up

1991 Halloween Blizzard
Minnesota Life

30 years ago Minnesota was slammed by historic Nov. 1 blizzard

Ah, yes. One for the ages.

Boyd Huppert
TV, Movies and The Arts

Beloved KARE 11 storyteller Boyd Huppert diagnosed with cancer

"It's a punch in the gut," Huppert said.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings choke at home in Halloween horror against Cowboys

Nightmares...

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

high school football
MN Sports

Here are all of the high school football section championship matchups

It's championship week in prep football.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Cowboys: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings get a primetime win over the Cowboys?

Officer Tim Brown
MN News

West Fargo police officer suffers heart attack after arresting suspects

The officer collapsed and was unresponsive at the jail.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Six carjackings reported in one evening in Minneapolis

This comes amid a wave of carjackings across the Twin Cities.

Northeast Middle School
MN News

Middle school students stage walkout over teacher allegedly using n-word

A petition is seeking her firing.

northern lights
Minnesota Life

The northern lights were a massive bust in MN. What happened?

Anyone else sleep in their car for the chance to see the lights? You got nothing.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild's issues snowball in Colorado

The Avalanche handed the Wild their second straight defeat.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley gets hot but Wolves squander fast start vs. Nuggets

Minnesota built a 14-point lead in the first half but couldn't finish off the Nuggets.

Related

snow, buses, metro transit
Weather MN

Blizzard warnings issued for 'potentially historic' snowstorm

Parts of southwest Minnesota could get 2 feet of snow.

blizzard
Weather MN

'Potentially historic' blizzard bearing down on NW MN

Crippling snow and winds will hit the region late Wednesday.

Weather MN

Nasty blizzard ready to hammer parts of Minnesota

2 feet of snow is possible in western Minnesota.

1991 Halloween blizzard snowfall totals map
Weather MN

Relive the 'Halloween Blizzard' Minnesotans can't stop talking about

The home video is awesome.

first snow
Weather MN

Any sign of snow in the forecast for Minnesota?

The stars could align for some flurries in northern Minnesota this week, but that's about it.

Weather MN

Blizzard conditions, heavy snow coming with winter storm

The bulk of the snow will fall Thursday.

1991BlizzardStillFrame
Minnesota Life

Expect to hear a lot about the 1991 Halloween Blizzard over the next week

It's been 30 years, but for many it feels like yesterday.

snow blower
Weather MN

Blizzard warnings issued with MN set to get slammed by snow, wind

Some hefty snow accumulations are expected in parts of the state.