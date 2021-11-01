30 years ago Minnesota was slammed by historic Nov. 1 blizzard

Sick of hearing about the "Halloween blizzard" of 1991? Did you know that the bulk of the "Halloween blizzard" of '91 actually happened on Nov. 1?

As much as trick-or-treating in snow pants stunk, burrowing through 8.2 inches that fell in the Twin Cities on Halloween wasn't so bad considering the worst of the storm was yet to come.

"The storm was just beginning. In fact, it may be remembered (proudly) as the Halloween Blizzard, but the worst of the storm, including the characteristics that made it a true blizzard, held off until November 1st," the state's climate journal recalls.

There was a foot of snow on the ground in the Twin Cities by sunrise Nov. 1, 1991. Just hours later there was a foot-and-half measured. November 1 saw a whopping 18.5 inches of snow on top of the 8.2 that fell on Halloween in the metro.

There was thundersnow in Duluth and the Arrowhead, where three feet of snow fell over the duration of the storm.

And while it was snowing like crazy in the Twin Cities and points north, 1-3 inches of ice accumulated on surfaces in far southern Minnesota and Iowa where temps were warmer.

What's also often forgotten is the icy air that followed the snow.

The low temp Nov. 4 at the airport in the Twin Cities was -3F, which still stands as the earliest below-zero low in the metro since record-keeping began in 1872.

There could be some flurries or sprinkles in Minnesota on Monday, but there aren't any big snowstorms in the forecast this week. Just chilly and dry with temps in the 30s and 40s.