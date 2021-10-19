4 new vendors coming to Rosedale's POTLUCK food hall

Rosedale Center in Roseville is getting ready to welcome three new restaurants and a VR company to its POTLUCK food hall.

Chef Josh Hedquist and Peter Stampone are opening their third location of Joey Meatballs at POTLUCK. The concept features multiple pastas, sauces and toppings, with diners creating their own custom dishes.

They're also launching a new concept called Salad Slayer at the food hall. The build-your-own salad concept will offer a variety of greens, toppings and dressings.

“We are thrilled to have Josh Hedquist join our team of talented chefs at POTLUCK,” Lisa Crain, vice president and general manager of Rosedale Center, said in a statement. “Rosedale Center believes in continual growth and innovation, and we’re excited for this next phase at POTLUCK as they continue to offer guests new and delicious menu items.”

The third new concept opening at POTLUCK this fall is the previously announced B&E Featuring Sweets by Diane, which is a partnership with FOX 9's Jason Matheson's Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen and local baker Diane Minor. The eatery is set to launch Nov. 1 at Betty & Earl's current location at POTLUCK.

Construction on Joey Meatballs and Salad Slayer will begin in early November and are slated to open later in the month.

Adam’s Soul To Go, Burger Dive, Grand Ole Creamery, Nordic Waffles and Smack Shack will all remain at POTLUCK. However, Chickpea and Obachan will not be returning, a news release says.

In addition to new vendors, POTLUCK says Sandbox VR, a gaming and virtual reality company, is opening on the second floor.