4 new vendors coming to Rosedale's POTLUCK food hall

October 19, 2021
4 new vendors coming to Rosedale Center's POTLUCK food hall

Joey Meatballs, Facebook

Publish date:

4 new vendors coming to Rosedale Center's POTLUCK food hall

Three restaurants and a VR company are opening soon.
Author:

Rosedale Center in Roseville is getting ready to welcome three new restaurants and a VR company to its POTLUCK food hall. 

Chef Josh Hedquist and Peter Stampone are opening their third location of Joey Meatballs at POTLUCK. The concept features multiple pastas, sauces and toppings, with diners creating their own custom dishes. 

They're also launching a new concept called Salad Slayer at the food hall. The build-your-own salad concept will offer a variety of greens, toppings and dressings. 

“We are thrilled to have Josh Hedquist join our team of talented chefs at POTLUCK,” Lisa Crain, vice president and general manager of Rosedale Center, said in a statement. “Rosedale Center believes in continual growth and innovation, and we’re excited for this next phase at POTLUCK as they continue to offer guests new and delicious menu items.” 

The third new concept opening at POTLUCK this fall is the previously announced B&E Featuring Sweets by Diane, which is a partnership with FOX 9's Jason Matheson's Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen and local baker Diane Minor. The eatery is set to launch Nov. 1 at Betty & Earl's current location at POTLUCK. 

Related [Oct. 15]: Jason Matheson's biscuit shop Betty & Earl's to temporarily close ahead of relaunch

Construction on Joey Meatballs and Salad Slayer will begin in early November and are slated to open later in the month. 

Adam’s Soul To Go, Burger Dive, Grand Ole Creamery, Nordic Waffles and Smack Shack will all remain at POTLUCK. However, Chickpea and Obachan will not be returning, a news release says. 

In addition to new vendors, POTLUCK says Sandbox VR, a gaming and virtual reality company, is opening on the second floor.

Next Up

joey meatballs
MN Food & Drink

4 new vendors coming to Rosedale's POTLUCK food hall

Three restaurants and a VR company are opening soon.

flickr - Lorie Shaull - Line 3 pipeline Palisade July 2021
MN News

Enbridge misses deadline to fix its groundwater blunder

The company had 30 days to stop the leak it caused by not following its submitted plans.

wikimedia commons - the beach boys 2019 - joergens.mi
MN Music and Radio

Beach Boys bringing 2021 holiday tour to Minnesota

The iconic band's "Holiday Harmonies" tour stops at Treasure Island just before the new year.

Flickr - COVID vaccine Joint Base San Antonio
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 19

The latest info.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Hell's Angels member who absconded gets 14 years for meth trafficking

The 39-year-old was sentenced this week.

pixabay - us supreme court
MN News

MN, WI attorney generals push SCOTUS to block to Texas abortion law

They say the law is in "direct contravention of nearly a half century of binding precedent."

Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 10.05.45 AM
MN Shopping

Target to add new Apple 'shop-in-shops' at three more Minnesota locations

Currently there's only one in Minnesota.

Piper Cherokee
MN News

UND student killed in plane crash near Minnesota border

The crash happened Monday night just west of the Minnesota border.

Pixabay - casino slot machines
MN News

Minnesota casino worker gets prison for embezzling $315K

She'll spend eight months in prison.

fake airpods
MN News

Border officials seize hundreds of fake AirPods at International Falls

The AirPods were in a rail container headed for Ranier.

Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

With Patrick Peterson injured, Vikings need to unleash the offense

Peterson's absence could have a bigger effect on the opposite side of the ball.

Cam Wiley
MN Gophers

Gophers running back Cam Wiley announces plan to transfer

Wiley found himself buried on the depth chart.

Related

Rosedale Center
MN Food & Drink

New eatery moves into Rosedale's Potluck food hall

It'll be moving into the Smack Shack space, with Smack Shack moving to a new location.

Rosedale Center
MN Food & Drink

Rosedale Center's new food hall to open next month

Potluck will focus more on Minnesota-based foodmakers.

MN Food & Drink

Rosedale's food hall is now open – and it sells 'PieCaken'

PieCaken, the dessert version of 'turducken,' went viral last year.

MN Food & Drink

Rosedale announces new food hall filled with local restaurants

Its previous food hall closed abruptly in July.

Screen Shot 2019-07-09 at 9.47.59 AM
MN Shopping

Rosedale Center's food hall closes suddenly, will re-open as new concept

Revolution Hall only opened this past fall.

minnesota fare
MN Food & Drink

Fair-inspired foods at Rosedale Center's Minnesota Fare event

It's the latest opportunity for Minnesotans to get their fix of the State Fair.

Flickr - SPAM sliced
MN Food & Drink

Rosedale Center's food hall lines up 2-month SPAM celebration

5 of the vendors will offer SPAM specialty items for a limited time.

keg and case market
MN Food & Drink

4 new food vendors opening at Keg and Case in St. Paul

A build-your-own pasta shop and a juice bar are among the new options at the food hall and market.