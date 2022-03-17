5 Minnesota radio stars elected to broadcasting hall of fame

Five of the most well-known Minnesota radio personalities have been elected to the 2022 class of the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The new members are KFAN's Dan Barreiro, Freddie Bell of KMOJ, Linder Farm Network's Lynn Ketelsen, ex-WCCO morning show host Dave Lee and MPR's Cathy Wurzer.

The five stars will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Pavek Museum in St. Louis Park on Sept. 17. The event is open to the public at the price of $200 per ticket, which go on sale April 5.