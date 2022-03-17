Skip to main content
5 Minnesota radio stars elected to broadcasting hall of fame

5 Minnesota radio stars elected to broadcasting hall of fame

Some of the top names still broadcasting in Minnesota are going into the hall of fame.

Credit: Pixabay

Some of the top names still broadcasting in Minnesota are going into the hall of fame.

Five of the most well-known Minnesota radio personalities have been elected to the 2022 class of the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame. 

The new members are KFAN's Dan Barreiro, Freddie Bell of KMOJ, Linder Farm Network's Lynn Ketelsen, ex-WCCO morning show host Dave Lee and MPR's Cathy Wurzer. 

The five stars will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Pavek Museum in St. Louis Park on Sept. 17. The event is open to the public at the price of $200 per ticket, which go on sale April 5. 

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 1.53.06 PM

Next Up

radio
MN Music and Radio

5 Minnesota radio stars elected to broadcasting hall of fame

Some of the top names still broadcasting in Minnesota are going into the hall of fame.

rainbow flag lgbtq gay pride
MN News

Students criticize Becker School Board for allowing anti-LGBTQ presentation

The community questioned why the school board needed to hear the "other side" of LGBTQ rights.

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 2.12.55 PM
Minnesota Life

'Awful smell' in small Minnesota town expected to get worse

"The smell will continue to get worse before it gets better."

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 2.12.02 PM
MN News

Students evacuated from school buildings in Esko, police at scene

School officials say all students have been safely evacuated.

flickr-gun-show-houston-2007
MN News

St. Paul man pleads guilty in illegal scheme to buy 97 guns

Three people have now pleaded guilty in connection to the year-long scheme to buy guns for other people.

anita knutson
MN News

Roommate charged in 2007 killing of 18-year-old North Dakota woman

Police say they've solved the 15-year-old cold case.

flickr mn national guard COVID test hibbing
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 17

Hospitalizations continue to trend down in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 10.50.01 AM
MN Wild

Video: Brad Marchand spears Jordan Greenway below the belt

No penalty was called and so far the NHL hasn't said anything about the cheap shot.

Tony Evers, Wisconsin governor
WI News

Gov. Evers signs bills aimed at combating opioid ODs in Wisconsin

Evers signed the bills into law Wednesday.

Harrison Smith
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings restructure Smith's contract to create cap space

Smith turned 33 on Feb. 2 and is entering his 11th season in the NFL.

mft 59 - minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

District says progress is being made with striking Minneapolis educators

Teachers have been on strike since March 8.

Deerwood Bank in Garrison
MN News

Two Twin Cities men sentenced for armed bank robbery by Mille Lacs Lake

John Thomas Paciorek II and James Richard Ardito Jr. had both previously pleaded guilty.

Related

dave lee wcco radio
MN Music and Radio

It's Dave Lee's final week as morning show host at WCCO Radio

Lee is being celebrated all week as he wraps up a three-decade career at 'CCO.

dave lee wcco radio
MN Music and Radio

Here's how Dave Lee ended his historic career at WCCO Radio

Lee's 32-year career at "The Good Neighbor" ended Friday, April 30.

Cory Hepola
MN Music and Radio

Cory Hepola is out after 3 years at WCCO Radio

The last show he hosted was the same day he said he's considering a run for governor.

MN Twins

Cuddyer, MacPhail elected to Twins Hall of Fame

Michael Cuddyer is the newest member of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.

MN News

Cuddyer, MacPhail elected to Twins Hall of Fame

Michael Cuddyer is the newest member of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.

2019_1024_Washington_Home_1248
MN Music and Radio

Vikings sign extension to keep games on KFAN radio

The 2020 season will mark the 20th consecutive season of Vikings football on KFAN.

Roshini
MN Music and Radio

Roshini Rajkumar announces she is leaving WCCO Radio

The longtime TV and radio reporter/host is focusing on her business.

Sloane Martin
MN Music and Radio

Sloane Martin leaving WCCO Radio for bigger role with Big Ten Network

Martin has been a staple at WCCO Radio since Election Day 2016.