Mall of America reveals new shops, restaurant and climbing center

The Mall of America is offering an early peek at seven new tenants set to open in the months ahead.

The new options comprise five retail shops, one restaurant and an activity center. The Bloomington megamall did not provide a specific opening date for any, other than to say they are "coming soon."

Here are the five retail shops set to open:

Blue Nile (Level 1, West)

Handcrafted engagement rings and fine jewelry.

Ebisu (Level 3, North)

A Japanese "lifestyle store" with products such as electronics, kitchenware and beauty items.

Nectar Bath Treats (Level 1, East)

Handmade bath and beauty products with "simple and clean ingredients inspired by nature."

OFFLINE by Aerie (Level 1, South)

An activewear brand spinoff from Aerie (which is, itself, an intimates brand under the American Eagle umbrella).

Purple

One of the recent direct-to-consumer mattress brands that has popped up over the past decade, this one based in Utah.

The restaurant detailed by Mall of America Monday is Kura Sushi, described by MOA as an "innovative Japanese restaurant concept" based on the "revolving sushi" concept. Guests will be able to "enjoy authentic Japanese from either the revolving bar or straight from a touchpad to order plates of their favorite sushi," the mall's news release says. It will be located on Level 3, North.

And finally, Climbzone. Opening up on Level 2, North, Climbzone is billed as a "family-focused climbing center concept" where people can scale walls made to look like Mount Rushmore or the Lincoln Memorial.