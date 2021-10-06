9 new retailers moving in to Mall of America's Community Commons

The vendors get to operate rent-free at the megamall for the first few months.

The Mall of America is set to rotate nine new local businesses into its dedicated Community Commons space.

The megamall debuted Community Commons (located on Level 2, South) in fall of 2020, as a place where local vendors whose businesses were destroyed or damaged during social unrest could temporarily set up shop. MOA now brings in new, small, BIPOC-owned local businesses to the space every six months.

This third installment will feature nine local vendors:

The Mall of America gives each Community Commons tenant the space rent-free for the first three months. During the next three-month period, the vendors pay rent based on a percentage of sales.

After six months, they may have the opportunity to open an independent space in the mall (something eight previous Community Commons tenants have done, the mall said).

