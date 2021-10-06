9 new retailers moving in to Mall of America's Community Commons

The Mall of America is set to rotate nine new local businesses into its dedicated Community Commons space.
The megamall debuted Community Commons (located on Level 2, South) in fall of 2020, as a place where local vendors whose businesses were destroyed or damaged during social unrest could temporarily set up shop. MOA now brings in new, small, BIPOC-owned local businesses to the space every six months.
This third installment will feature nine local vendors:
- Coco Nashay: A luxury shoe brand, based in Minnesota but made in Italy.
- Edicion Especial: A clothing brand featuring designer footwear.
- Highly Favored Delicacies: 10 flavors of potluck-inspired, creative pudding.
- House of Bella Hair & Fashion: Fashion, beauty and hair products from the Sisters Bella.
- House of Queens: An upscale African women's clothing boutique featuring bright colors and styles.
- Joe Peezy Wear: A clothing brand that started in 2012, when the founder sold T-shirts at Global Market.
- Mike’s Premium Organic Beard Oil: Beard oil created by a local barber, for all skin and hair types.
- Tipton Hammond Arts: Art from a husband-and-wife team, including collages, paintings and more.
- Under Dawg: Affordable, high-quality clothing focusing on streetwear.
The Mall of America gives each Community Commons tenant the space rent-free for the first three months. During the next three-month period, the vendors pay rent based on a percentage of sales.
After six months, they may have the opportunity to open an independent space in the mall (something eight previous Community Commons tenants have done, the mall said).