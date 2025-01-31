A 'Little House on the Prairie' reboot is heading to Netflix

Netflix isn't the only company that has planned a reboot of the series based on the books of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Netflix is cranking up the nostalgia for Midwesterners who grew up with Little House.

The streamer has greenlit a new adaptation of Little House on the Prairie, Variety reports.

The original TV series, which ran from 1974 to 1983 on NBC, was based on the books of Laura Ingalls Wilder, who spent much of her life in Minnesota. Three made-for-TV movies were also released after the series concluded.

'Little House on the Prairie' NBC

The new series will be helmed by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine, who has worked on shows like The Boys and Vampire Diaries, a resume that doesn't scream Little House but maybe injects new life into the stories.

“Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story,” Jinny Howe, vice president of drama for Netflix, told Variety. “Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic.”

The new series' logline says it's "part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West; this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.

Netflix's series isn't the first attempt at a reboot. ABC produced a six-episode miniseries in 2005. Subsequently, Sony acquired the rights for a reboot in 2012. After that failed to come to fruition, Paramount acquired the rights in 2016 and planned a movie, which also never came together.

No timeline for a release has been issued by Netflix at this time.

Despite their stature, Wilder's eight books, as well as a ninth published posthumously, have been the subject of criticism. As noted by Racket, the Association for Library Service to Children removed the author's name from an award in 2018 due to "anti-Native and anti-Black sentiments in her work."

"The decision was made in consideration of the fact that Wilder's legacy, as represented by her body of work, includes expressions of stereotypical attitudes inconsistent with ALSC's core values of inclusiveness, integrity, and respect," the organization said at the time.