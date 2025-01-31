Skip to main content

A 'Little House on the Prairie' reboot is heading to Netflix

Netflix isn't the only company that has planned a reboot of the series based on the books of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Netflix is cranking up the nostalgia for Midwesterners who grew up with Little House.

The streamer has greenlit a new adaptation of Little House on the Prairie, Variety reports.

The original TV series, which ran from 1974 to 1983 on NBC, was based on the books of Laura Ingalls Wilder, who spent much of her life in Minnesota. Three made-for-TV movies were also released after the series concluded.

Little House on the Prairie

'Little House on the Prairie'

The new series will be helmed by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine, who has worked on shows like The Boys and Vampire Diaries, a resume that doesn't scream Little House but maybe injects new life into the stories.

Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story,” Jinny Howe, vice president of drama for Netflix, told Variety. “Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic.”

The new series' logline says it's "part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West; this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.

Netflix's series isn't the first attempt at a reboot. ABC produced a six-episode miniseries in 2005. Subsequently, Sony acquired the rights for a reboot in 2012. After that failed to come to fruition, Paramount acquired the rights in 2016 and planned a movie, which also never came together.

No timeline for a release has been issued by Netflix at this time.

Despite their stature, Wilder's eight books, as well as a ninth published posthumously, have been the subject of criticism. As noted by Racket, the Association for Library Service to Children removed the author's name from an award in 2018 due to "anti-Native and anti-Black sentiments in her work."

"The decision was made in consideration of the fact that Wilder's legacy, as represented by her body of work, includes expressions of stereotypical attitudes inconsistent with ALSC's core values of inclusiveness, integrity, and respect," the organization said at the time.

Groundhog Day

Movies to see this week: Black Europe Film Festival, 'Groundhog Day,' 'Candyman'

Read More
Groundhog Day

Movies to see this week: Black Europe Film Festival, 'Groundhog Day,' 'Candyman'

Read More

Next Up

Little House on the Prairie
TV, Movies and The Arts

A 'Little House on the Prairie' reboot is heading to Netflix

Netflix isn't the only company that has planned a reboot of the series based on the books of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

MN Food & Drink

Minnesota restaurant openings & closings for January 2025

The sudden closure of Revival was one of the restaurant stories in the headlines this month.

Park Center High School, Brooklyn Park
MN News

Fights break out after evening sports at Park Center High School

A youth was arrested and later released to his parents.

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 29, 2025.
MN Sports

Ohgren, Shore score first goals, Fleury picks up 76th shutout in Wild win over Canadiens

Fleury is now tied for 10th all time in shutouts after his latest Thursday night.

Westin Minneapolis
MN Food & Drink

Bank restaurant closes at Westin Minneapolis, with new steakhouse on the way

The restaurant closes its doors after first opening in 2007.

Snow covering cars in Twin Cities
MN Weather

Winter storm watch for big snow potential on Minnesota’s North Shore

Up to 10 inches could fall this weekend.

Mia Institute of Ice
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mia's 'Institute of Ice' will transform museum art into ice sculptures

Some of the ice sculptures will be inspired by an upcoming exhibition featuring the collection of Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys.

Lauren Olson
MN News

No further prison time for man who caused near-death of teen in Minnetonka crash

Lauren Olson, 17, was hospitalized for two months following the crash.

police lights
MN News

Authorities detail chaotic scene in Melrose after burglary suspect fled traffic stop

The suspect allegedly crashed into a building before continuing to run.

target boycott
MN News

Community leaders call for boycott as Target turns back on diversity initiatives

The call for a boycott comes days after Twin Cities Pride ended its partnership with the retailer.

Minnesota Orchestra
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota Orchestra had $3.8 million deficit last season despite record revenue

The 2023-24 season was the first featuring Thomas Søndergård as Music Director.

MN Food & Drink

Bubble waffles, taiyaki on the menu at Mall of America’s newest ice cream shop

A brand new dessert shop is now open.

Related

Love Is Blind Minneapolis
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Love Is Blind' season set in Minneapolis will debut on Valentine's Day

Netflix's dating show will focus on Minneapolis in Season 8.

Maggie Nichols
TV, Movies and The Arts

MN gymnast featured in Netflix documentary 'Athlete A'

The documentary details serial sexual abuse involving a former team doctor.

NetflixLogin
TV, Movies and The Arts

Share your Netflix password? That'll cost you extra starting in 2023

The company announced its plan during a quarterly earnings call.

MN News

Dear Minnesota: Dear White People hits Netflix in April, but didn't film here this time

The Dear White People Netflix series will be 10 episodes, at a half hour apiece.

TV, Movies and The Arts

This map shows the most streamed Netflix shows by state

The map isn't official, but it's fun regardless.

MN News

As Trump takes office, Netflix drops a new House of Cards teaser

House of Cards will return May 30.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Netflix suspends filming on 'House of Cards'

The announcement follows sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey.

MN News

Get a cup of coffee and watch this new trailer for the Gilmore Girls reboot

The whole Stars Hollow gang will be there.