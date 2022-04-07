Skip to main content
A Minnesota town is about to get its first fast food restaurant

Local business owners will open an A&W in Howard Lake this spring.

Corey Coyle, Wikimedia Commons

The town of Howard Lake is about a month away from a milestone opening: Its first fast food restaurant.

Dave and Sandy Rollins, owners of the Pit Stop coffee shop-gas station, plan to open an A&W at 620 Dutch Lake Drive in May. Once up and running, it will be the first fast food restaurant in town limits.

“We have great customers and a supportive community,” Dave Rollins said in an announcement. “We look forward to providing a new and exciting place for them to gather and enjoy great food."

An exact opening date has yet to be announced.

The Rollins' opened the Pit Stop six years ago, billing it as a place to "come in and sit down with a coffee, or grab something to eat or drink and get back on the road." There's also a deli, plus a gas station and an auto repair shop.

The Pit Stop made headlines in 2017 when it sold a $1 million winning Minnesota Powerball ticket.

The couple moved to Minnesota about two decades ago, with Dave previously serving as a pastor and working in supply chain jobs. 

"After establishing themselves as business owners in the community, the Rollinses have decided to diversify their portfolio with the addition of the more than 100-year-old brand because of its franchise partner support and family oriented values," the A&W announcement said.

The restaurant chain is looking to expand in the Midwest, with the Howard Lake part of a plan to open 10 new locations in 2022.

