A mistake leads to new drinks from Duluth cidery, distillery

A cidery and a distillery, both from Duluth, are teaming up to bring some brandy-based beverages to shelves.

The collaboration between Wild State Cider and Vikre Distillery will see the Wild State "Day Dream" and the Vikre "Reve" cider-based cocktails launched at a party on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Wild State's taproom in Duluth.

Day Dream is described as a "light, citrus-forward, spritzy, with some hints of lavender and notes of a grapefruit peel with pear juice." Reve meanwhile is a "rich, carmely, fruit-forward" brandy with apple-pear juice.

But the new drinks are unusual in that they're the result of a mistake, according Wild State's director of operations, Allison Longley, told Bring Me The News.

Longley said it started with the cidery discovering a batch of its cider gone wrong; a "funky interesting farmhouse flavor" — similar to what's found in most sour beers — coming from its batch of pear cider, and then discovering the smell was coming from yeast in the pear juice.

"It was a fermentation gone wrong, so instead of dumping it we decided to reach out to Vikre to see if they wanted to do a little bit of an experiment with us," Longley said.

Vikre Distillery took the bad batch of cider and distilled it, aging it in port wine barrels for almost two years. Longley said after that, the two businesses collaborated on two cider-based cocktails that became infused with that brandy.

Longley notes that when distilling something, the goal is to obtain some "funkyness" flavor to the product, that in return creates unique flavors after going through the distilling process.

"We all decided that the flavors could go in two directions so we decided to take that route and develop the two drinks by themselves," Longley said.

Both drinks are available at a limited supply from their respective taprooms. Both drinks will also be distributed across the state in liquor stores.