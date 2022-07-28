A soap-prise was left in a downtown Minneapolis fountain

Someone pulled off a prank that might have been soap-par for some Thursday morning, as a fountain located along Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis was overflowing with soap bubbles.

Bring Me The News observed what smelled like laundry detergent from the fountain near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and S. 1st St.

It's unclear who is responsible for the soapy scandal.

BMTN meteorologist Sven Sundgaard sent video from the scene.

Tommy Wiita/Bring Me The News

"I was seeing white things flying around but as I turned a corner, I giggled to myself in realizing what it was coming from," a North Loop resident told Bring Me The News. "Guess we could use some more rain now!"

A city spokesperson said they would "check on it."