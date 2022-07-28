Skip to main content
A soap-prise was left in a downtown Minneapolis fountain

A soap-prise was left in a downtown Minneapolis fountain

Talk about some good, clean fun!

Tommy Wiita/Bring Me The News

Talk about some good, clean fun!

Someone pulled off a prank that might have been soap-par for some Thursday morning, as a fountain located along Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis was overflowing with soap bubbles. 

Bring Me The News observed what smelled like laundry detergent from the fountain near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and S. 1st St.

It's unclear who is responsible for the soapy scandal.

BMTN meteorologist Sven Sundgaard sent video from the scene. 

Soapy fountain in downtown Minneapolis.

"I was seeing white things flying around but as I turned a corner, I giggled to myself in realizing what it was coming from," a North Loop resident told Bring Me The News. "Guess we could use some more rain now!"

A city spokesperson said they would "check on it."

Next Up

Soapy fountain in downtown Minneapolis
Minnesota Life

A soap-prise was left in a downtown Minneapolis fountain

Talk about some good, clean fun!

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 11.45.33 AM
MN Weather

Excessive heat could return to Minnesota next week

Models hinting at triple digits next week.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 26

Cases and hospitalizations increased slightly week to week.

road closed, detour
MN News

Fatal crash involving teens in construction zone on Highway 36

The crash happened in a closed-off construction zone, according to the State Patrol.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Separate shootings injure teens in north Minneapolis

The shootings happened about three hours apart.

minnesota state fair
MN News

More than 1,200 workers still needed for Minnesota State Fair

Is it really almost that time again?

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 8.41.20 AM
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota's Debbii Dawson wows judges on 'America's Got Talent'

Debbii Dawson grew up in Hutchinson, Minnesota.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

One killed, two injured as fight leads to gunfire in downtown Minneapolis

It's the 50th homicide this year so far in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 10.39.00 AM
MN News

Edina police looking for teen who may have info about noose incident

Police say a 'white teenage boy' was seen on camera near where the noose was found.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 9.50.43 AM
MN News

Cleanup required, arrests made after 'large party' in north metro park

A large police presence was called to the park late Wednesday.

image
MN Health

What we know about monkeypox testing and vaccinations in Minnesota

While vaccines are limited, they are being administered here in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-27 at 3.57.22 PM
MN News

Bodies of husband, wife recovered after house explosion in Hopkins

The victims are a husband and wife, according to authorities.

Related

Owamni
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Owamni named best new restaurant at James Beard Awards

"White supremacy does not like being dismantled, but we can do it together," co-owner Sean Sherman said during the ceremony Monday night.

74426729_491435191581610_5209485671495892992_o
Minnesota Life

Dayton's holiday window displays are back in downtown Minneapolis

They include a Santa Bear installation.

MPLS Parking
Sponsored Story

MPLS Parking just made downtown parking so much easier

Here's some good advice to improve your parking process.

crowne plaza hotel minneapolis mn
MN Travel

Former downtown Minneapolis Crowne Plaza to become boutique hotel

The hotel closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.

BlockbusterDispenser
TV, Movies and The Arts

Robbinsdale the latest metro city to get a Free Blockbuster movie library

A movie sharing and lending box is available for the community outside of a vinyl store.

Reader-submitted video taken of people throwing fireworks at people and cars on July 4, 2022.
MN News

Watch: Fireworks fired at people, buildings in downtown Minneapolis

Footage shared widely on social media shows chaotic scenes downtown on Fourth of July evening.

Brave New Comedy Workshop in downtown Minneapolis.
TV, Movies and The Arts

Brave New Workshop cancels shows due to COVID-19 cases

The shows were scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre.

Minnesota Life

Large condo tower planned for downtown Minneapolis riverfront

It's hoped construction can start by the end of the year.