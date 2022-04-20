A World of Fish in Richfield closing after nearly 50 years in business

Skip to main content
An aquatic fish store that has been in Richfield for almost a half century is closing its doors for good on May 1. 

A World of Fish, located at 1516 E 66th St., announced Wednesday that its owners are retiring after 48 years in business. The property is being sold to the City of Richfield. 

"Over the 48 years of serving the public, we have appreciated all of our customers and community support. We also want to say thank you to all of the many staff that served so faithfully at A World of Fish," reads an announcement on the business's Facebook page. 

"Our hope is that the future of the aquarium hobby will continue to grow and thrive and the joy of fishkeeping will never cease!"

A World of Fish is offering 20% off all fish and aquarium supplies to its members through the end of April. It will host an online auction in May to get sell all remaining items. 

