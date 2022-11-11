Skip to main content
Abandoned puppies saved by a Good Samaritan, an animal rescue, and a veteran

The puppies were seen being dumped out of someone's vehicle in Cambridge.

Ruff Start Rescue

Two abandoned puppies were saved with the help of a Good Samaritan, a Minnesota animal rescue, and a veteran this week.

The puppies were found "incredibly malnourished, emaciated, anemic, infested with worms and fleas, and stunted growth," according to a social media post from Ruff Start Rescue.

Veterinary technicians initially believed the dogs were around four months old, due to how thin and ill the pups were. It was later determined through looking at their teeth that the two puppies are over eight months old.

The pups were initially spotted by a good Samaritan, being dumped on the side of a gravel road. Executive director of Ruff Start Rescue, Azure Davis, and her fiancé, Jeff Barrett, then took the dogs in.

According to Davis, the person who rescued the dogs didn't get a license plate number of the vehicle that ditched them and sped off.

"Fortunately, this Good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time," the rescue said.

Barrett, a Marine, named the dogs Chesty and Murph. Chesty comes from the late Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Chesty Puller, who is recognized as one of the most decorated Marines ever, according to the Marine Corps website. Murph is attributed to the late Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, a Navy Seal who received the Medal of Honor

In addition to the injuries and noticeable neglect of the dogs, it was also determined that Murph has an enlarged heart. 

In an update on Friday, the rescue said the pups are eating more and finding "comfort in snuggling their young human foster siblings."

"After just a few short days in their foster homes, they are both doing amazingly well," the rescue stated.

The nonprofit animal rescue said the pups will be available for adoption once they are healthier and settled.

