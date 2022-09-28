Able Seedhouse + Brewery in NE Minneapolis to close

Able Seedhouse + Brewery in Northeast Minneapolis, which has been open for almost seven years, will close its doors on Saturday .

The brewery, which first opened in November of 2015 at 1121 Quincy St. NE., announced the closure on Instagram Tuesday.

“The time has come to close the doors at Able Brewery,” the announcement read. “We can't begin to tell you how much we've enjoyed all the interactions we've had with all of you. In 7 years the world and our business has changed so much.”

It's rumored that the space is set to be taken over by BUCH, a St. Louis Park-based kombucha hard seltzer company, according to Racket.

Animales Burger Company, the food truck located at Able Brewery, also announced that it would be closing for the year on Saturday. It will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

“Able Brewing is shutting up shop and in the wake of all the other unknowns around us we will be too,” an Instagram post from Animales Burger Co. read.

That closure comes just after the Animales Barbecue Co. food truck, which got its start at Able Seedhouse in 2018 and is located at Bauhuas Brew Labs, announced it would be shutting down Friday.

The City of Minneapolis had recently informed the food truck it couldn’t operate its offset smokers as of Oct. 1.