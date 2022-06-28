Abogados Café in St. Paul is the first law-themed coffee shop in America

Skip to main content
Abogados Café brings organic, Latin American coffee to St. Paul

The new business is Minnesota's first Latina-owned coffee shop.

Abogados Café at at 1053 Dale St. N. in St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

A husband-and-wife team behind a St. Paul law firm has opened a gourmet coffee bar alongside their legal practice in the Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul. 

Ofelia Ponce and Inti Martínez-Alemán began welcoming customers to Abogados Café this month. The café serves USDA Organic, fair-trade coffee from Latin America, selling blends from México, Honduras, Perú and Colombia. 

Ponce and Martínez-Alemán grew up in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. 

As high school sweethearts, the couple dated on-and-off over the years as their pursuit of careers in the legal profession carried them both to America for college and, eventually, back to Honduras to practice law. 

The couple moved to Minnesota around four and a half years ago and founded Ceiba Fôrte Law Firm, where they serve Spanish-speaking clients in business, civil and employment litigation matters. 

Inti Martínez-Alemán and Ofelia Ponce. Courtesy of Abogados Café.

Opening a coffee shop was always a dream, Ponce said. A couple of years ago, she began envisioning a place where Latin American culture would be celebrated and the community would feel welcomed. 

The café now open at 1053 Dale St. N. blends Latin American art and design with elements of the couple's life as Abogados (Spanish for attorneys). 

Abogados Café is both the first Latina-owned coffee shop in Minnesota and the first law-themed coffee shop in America. 

The café features a perspective painting of Antigua, Guatemala by artist Tomás Araya. Arches, stone tiles and other elements of the interior were each hand-picked by Ponce in hopes of transporting customers the scenic, historic communities of Latin America. 

"We just want to highlight the beauty of those small towns," she said. 

As for the law theme, there's plenty of legalese on the menu — speciality drinks include the "Fearless Lawtte", "Motion Granted", "Ex Parte", ReSipsa Lawquitur" and the "Sua Sponte." 

The ReSipsa Laquitur, for example, is a latte with banana and ceylon cinnamon. The "Cold Call" cold brew features mint. 

The Peruvian decaf, Ponce adds, is the best in town. And, customers looking for a plain old black drip coffee will also find what they're looking for. 

Courtesy of Abogados Café.

Courtesy of Abogados Café.

While the business is currently offering take-out only, Ponce said they're hoping to begin offering seating to customers soon. 

Abogados Café is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Store hours will extend to a 7 a.m. opening beginning in early July. 

The coffees are also sold online.

