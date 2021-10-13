Accomplished MN runner goes into cardiac arrest during Boston Marathon

Other racers jumped in to give the 34-year-old mother CPR, saving her life.

Meghan Roth is no stranger to marathons.

She has competed in numerous marathons, including when she qualified for the USA Olympic Trials during the 2019 race in Boston.

But the 34-year-old mother experienced a life-threatening medical emergency during the 2021 Boston Marathon Monday, and supporters are raising money to help cover her medical bills.

Roth, wearing bib 961, went into cardiac arrest around the 8-mile mark, according to a Go Fund Me. Trained professionals running in the race immediately stopped to give her CPR, the fundraiser says, saving her life and allowing her to get to the hospital.

Roth will be at a Boston hospital for "several nights" as she undergoes testing, and potentially gets an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, the Go Fund Me says.

"We are asking for donations to support Meghan as she encounters unforeseen medical expenses during this time," the Go Fund Me's creator wrote.

Making things even more difficult: Roth remains separated from her 9-month-old child, who is back in the Twin Cities.

A Facebook user posted in the Xtra Mile Lifestyle group, letting the Minnesota running community know what happened.

"She is an Olympic Trails Qualifier and phenomenal runner," the posts says, "and many of you may remember having seen her running on the treadmills at our local Woodbury lifetime over the years."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Go Fund Me had brought in $10,575 — surpassing the $10,000 goal.