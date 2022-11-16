Actress and singer Christina Milian spotted filming in Duluth

A film production underway in Duluth this month has brought actress and singer Christina Milian to town.

The upcoming thriller, called "Body Language", is produced by Mandy June Turpin, the Duluth News Tribune reports.

Milian, who can be currently seen in the Starz drama "Step Up: High Water," has visited various local businesses during her stay in the Twin Ports, including the Spice & Tea Exchange of Duluth and a Superior, Wisconsin antiques shop.

Lux Nails & Spa employee Krissa Wicklund has met both Milian and co-star Annie Gonzalez while working at the nail salon in Duluth's Burning Tree Plaza. Wicklund said she's never met a celebrity before, but both actresses have stopped in to the salon more than once since the movie production quietly began about a month ago.

The salon, which opened in May, will now receive credits in the film for their work on the cast member's nails, Wicklund said. She herself had the opportunity to create press-on nails for Milian's stunt-double and stand-in.

"I don't do well with horror movies or thrillers, but I'm going to make a point to watch this one," Wicklund said, adding both Milian and Gonzalez have been very nice during their visits to the salon.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Milian could be seen walking past set trailers in the snow. "Getting ready for another day on set," she says in the video, shared with her 7.2 million followers. "It's snowing, again, it's beautiful. It's cold though."

Milian also shared in late October of the waves of Lake Superior, with the caption "Greetings from Lake County, Minnesota."

A call for extras by the Upper Midwest Film Office states "Body Language" will film Wednesday through Friday in downtown Duluth.

Several other movies have filmed in Minnesota already this year, including Signature Films' upcoming "Marmalade", which stars Joe Keery.