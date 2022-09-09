Skip to main content
Advocates hope to make Minneapolis bird sanctuary more accessible

The Friends of the Roberts Bird Sanctuary is fundraising for a new terrace.

Rendering of a wooden terrace planned for the Thomas Sadler Roberts Bird Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minn. Artistic rendering by Amber Sausen / Courtesy of Friends of Roberts Bird Sanctuary.

A local organization is nearing its fundraising goal to help create a new, more accessible experience at one of the Twin Cities’ most treasured spots for birding.

The Roberts Bird Sanctuary in Minneapolis spans 31 acres in Lyndale Park, north of Lake Harriet. The spot is especially loved among the Minnesota birding community for the impressive range of warblers and other migratory species seen at the sanctuary each spring and fall.

Friends of Roberts Bird Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the sanctuary’s preservation, is partnering with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board on efforts to improve accessibility at the site without compromising the habitat.

The organization is currently around $4,000 short of reaching its $30,000 fundraising goal for a new, wooden terrace planned to be built at the east visitor’s entrance. 

"It’s part of a longer discussion about what to do about access to the sanctuary,” said Stephen Greenfield, the organization’s president.

The existing visitor's shelter at the Roberts Bird Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster. 

The terrace designed for the sanctuary is planned to replace the existing entrance shelter. Unlike the current structure, the terrace will offer visitors a platform to sit and observe the wildlife.

Mark Paller, a longtime Minneapolis resident who visits the sanctuary often, said this is especially important for park users with disabilities.

Paller, who uses a wheelchair, leads guided bird outings in the Twin Cities for people with a range of mobility challenges. He recalls once organizing a visit to Veterans Park in Richfield, where there’s wide, paved trails and plenty of accessible parking.

“Half of the people that came on our walk didn’t use any devices, just had difficulty walking,” Paller remembers. “To get a little more than 1,000 feet was a challenge — no amount of paving or leveling would help them.”

Back to the drawing board, Paller set out to instead organize outings to the bird feeders behind the visitor’s center at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge. It’s a balance, he said, between what you’re able to see and the effort it takes to get there. 

At the Roberts Bird Sanctuary, Paller said he’s able to navigate the dirt path in his wheelchair, but added that no “two wheelchair users are alike.” For him, the plastic boardwalk covering a portion of the trail is a greater concern than the tree roots and other obstacles on the dirt path.

“I wouldn’t even try it,” he said, adding the flood-prone boardwalk is often slippery and dangerous.

But, thinking of the birders he's met on his guided outings, Paller said he's hopeful the addition of the terrace and viewing platform — and possibly more benches — will go a long way towards making the sanctuary more accessible to people with disabilities. 

A plastic boardwalk on the trail at the Roberts Bird Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. 

Greenfield, with the Friends of Roberts Bird Sanctuary, said they’d like to see the boardwalk removed, but generally oppose paved trails as an alternative. Rather, a boardwalk similar to the one at the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden is the type of amenity they covet. 

Robin Smothers, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, said there are no plans to remove the existing plastic boardwalk, but installing something similar to the walkway at Eloise Butler has been considered and remains a possibility. 

If such a boardwalk were installed, it would lead visitors from the existing main trail to the wetland area for waterfowl viewing. 

As for pavement, Smothers said there hasn't been any consideration of paving trails within the sanctuary. Rather, trails on the site are planned to be either boardwalk or natural surfaces, like agricultural lime or existing soils.

To bolster fundraising efforts for the terrace, the Friends of Roberts Bird Sanctuary is holding an art auction, inspired by the Friends of Sax-Zim Bog’s “tiny bird” auction.

Through September 25, “tiny wildlife art” donations are being collected for an upcoming art sale

The $30,000 the organization is hoping to raise will supplement another $20,000 drawn from the East Harriet Neighborhood park dedication funds.

