AEW to debut in Minnesota with Rampage, Full Gear PPV

The hottest ticket in professional wrestling right now is All Elite Wrestling, and the upstart promotion will make its debut in Minnesota with two shows — one of them a pay-per-view.

Having already confirmed last week that its Friday night show, Rampage, will emanate live from Target Center on Friday, Nov. 12, AEW confirmed Monday it will be followed by its pay-per-view show Full Gear at Target Center on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Fans aiming to round out a trifecta of wrestling nights then have the option of taking in Twin Cities promotion F1rst Wrestling's Unleashed show at First Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Tickets for Rampage went on sale last week (buy here), while tickets for Full Gear go on sale this Friday. You can get F1rst Wrestling Unleashed tickets here.

AEW has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past two years and is now seen as a genuine competitor to the WWE, the first Vince McMahon's dominant production has had since WCW in the late '90s.

Bankrolled by Florida businessman Tony Khan, who co-owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, it counts among its founding executives former WWE star Cody Rhodes, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson, known as The Young Bucks.

Since launching in 2019, it has since added a bevy of world-renowned wrestling stars, with Chris Jericho among the original members of the promotion, Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) joining a short time later, and WCW legend Sting joining last year.

This past month has seen AEW launched into the stratosphere with the debuts of hugely popular former WWE stars CM Punk, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho (who F1rst Wrestling fans will remember as Heidi Lovelace).

But AEW has also been finding and making stars from all across the wrestling circuit, bringing in the likes of the Lucha Brothers from Mexico, and famed Japanese wrestlers including Minoru Suzuki and Satoshi Kojima.

It's also attracted wrestlers with backgrounds in smaller professional promotions like Ring of Honor, Major League Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, and International Wrestling Cartel, which was previously home to some of AEW's top stars, "Hangman" Adam Page, "MJF" Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Darby Allin, and AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker DMD.