September 27, 2021
Updated:
Original:

AEW to debut in Minnesota with Rampage, Full Gear PPV

The upstart wrestling promotion has soared in popularity.
Author:
Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 11.19.01 AM

The hottest ticket in professional wrestling right now is All Elite Wrestling, and the upstart promotion will make its debut in Minnesota with two shows — one of them a pay-per-view.

Having already confirmed last week that its Friday night show, Rampage, will emanate live from Target Center on Friday, Nov. 12, AEW confirmed Monday it will be followed by its pay-per-view show Full Gear at Target Center on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Fans aiming to round out a trifecta of wrestling nights then have the option of taking in Twin Cities promotion F1rst Wrestling's Unleashed show at First Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Tickets for Rampage went on sale last week (buy here), while tickets for Full Gear go on sale this Friday. You can get F1rst Wrestling Unleashed tickets here.

AEW has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past two years and is now seen as a genuine competitor to the WWE, the first Vince McMahon's dominant production has had since WCW in the late '90s.

Bankrolled by Florida businessman Tony Khan, who co-owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, it counts among its founding executives former WWE star Cody Rhodes, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson, known as The Young Bucks.

Since launching in 2019, it has since added a bevy of world-renowned wrestling stars, with Chris Jericho among the original members of the promotion, Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) joining a short time later, and WCW legend Sting joining last year.

This past month has seen AEW launched into the stratosphere with the debuts of hugely popular former WWE stars CM Punk, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho (who F1rst Wrestling fans will remember as Heidi Lovelace).

But AEW has also been finding and making stars from all across the wrestling circuit, bringing in the likes of the Lucha Brothers from Mexico, and famed Japanese wrestlers including Minoru Suzuki and Satoshi Kojima.

It's also attracted wrestlers with backgrounds in smaller professional promotions like Ring of Honor, Major League Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, and International Wrestling Cartel, which was previously home to some of AEW's top stars, "Hangman" Adam Page, "MJF" Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Darby Allin, and AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker DMD.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 11.19.01 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

AEW to debut in Minnesota with Rampage, Full Gear PPV

The upstart wrestling promotion has soared in popularity.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, September 27

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Woman reported missing since Friday, last seen near Hinckley

She doesn't have any of her personal belongings with her.

St. Paul shooting scene on 9/24/21.
MN News

Son arrested in fatal shooting of his father in St. Paul

The son was also injured in the incident.

Valleyfair
Minnesota Life

ValleySCARE returns this Saturday with new attractions

It's the first time the Shakopee park has been open for the Halloween-themed attractions since 2019.

Mary Moriarty
MN News

Mary Moriarty, former chief public defender, is running for Hennepin County Attorney

Current county attorney Mike Freeman isn't seeking re-election.

amtrak in st. paul
MN News

Amtrak service stopped west of St. Paul after fatal derailment in Montana

Service is unavailable through Tuesday.

Vic Richfield auto theft PD - rectangle crop
MN News

Dog home safe after car he was in was stolen in Richfield

Vic walked up to a man in a St. Paul park and was then reunited with his family.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 9.09.59 AM
MN News

Family reveals horrific details after violent assault of SCSU swimmer

No arrests have been made.

Screen Shot 2021-09-26 at 2.26.57 PM
MN Lifestyle

Family of teen who died of cancer reaches landmark fundraising goal 11 years later

The family of Dylan Witschen announced the milestone Saturday.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Man shot after argument turns physical in downtown St. Cloud

Police are investigating whether the shooting is connected to two other incidents in the city.

ambulance
MN News

93-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in west-central Minnesota

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Glenwood.

Related

TV, Movies and The Arts

Coming to First Avenue: David Arquette in a wrestling ring

F1rst Wrestling has announced the special guest for its January show.

TV, Movies and The Arts

The Rock, Goldberg lead the tributes to Minnesota's Larry Hennig

The wrestling legend has died at the age of 82.

Screen Shot 2020-01-20 at 4.10.51 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

F1RST Wrestling's first all-female show in Minneapolis is a sellout

The wrestling promotion is known for its WrestlePalooza events at First Avenue.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Thief breaks into WWE wrestlers' rental car in Minneapolis

It was a cold ride to the airport for Lince Dorado and Cedric Alexander.

AJ-Styles-Will-Defend-the-WWE-Championship-Against-Dean-Ambrose-at-WWE-TLC
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities gets its first WWE pay-per-view in 2 years this December

Target Center will once again play host.

Screen Shot 2019-06-26 at 10.50.30 PM
MN Weird

After years of toil, WrestlePalooza is finally the hottest ticket in town

The wrestling extravaganza returns to First Avenue on Friday.

Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 9.53.50 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Apple Valley's Gable Steveson reportedly signs with WWE

The 21-year-old was a recent guest at SummerSlam.

Screen Shot 2021-07-22 at 10.27.35 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

WWE SummerSlam will be shown live at movie theaters, including 6 in MN

It's the first time the WWE's second biggest pay-per-view has been shown in theaters.