After 19 years, Jason DeRusha signs off at WCCO-TV

Jason DeRusha's career at WCCO-TV has officially ended, with the 19-year Twin Cities reporter-turned-anchor saying goodbye to WCCO This Morning viewers on Thursday. 

"In some ways this is not good-bye. I'm still going to be in town, I'll still be talking to you. I'll still be popping in here when they ask me to do special stories. But in reality it is good-bye. We've spent almost 2,700 mornings together," DeRusha said. 

"I've been here in this building, in this room for 19 years. Don Shelby announced the birth of my oldest child 17 years ago. My second son 15. My kids grew up in front of you and I grew up in front of you. But I am not this show, nor am I this station," he added, taking his moment to put the spotlight on his behind-the-scenes colleagues. 

DeRusha will get a three-day weekend before debuting as the new afternoon drive host at AM 830 WCCO radio, where he'll host Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m., taking over the time slot currently hosted by Paul Douglas and Jordana Green. 

WCCO-TV went all-in on celebrating DeRusha's career as the beloved TV man was greeted with an onslaught of well wishes and memories. 

The CBS Minnesota affiliate literally brought in a piano man to play songs and insert DeRusha's name into the lyrics, like "There ain't no sunshine when Jason's gone," an obvious play on Bill Withers' classic "Ain't No Sunshine."

Another song was a spoof of "Let it Be" by The Beatles: "When I find myself in times of trouble, Jason DeRusha comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be."

Replacing DeRusha on WCCO This Morning will be newcomer A.J. Wilson

DeRusha transitioning to radio means big changes at the iconic Minnesota radio station. Douglas will become the station's chief meteorologist and Green, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, will team up with Adam Carter to co-host a mid-morning show from 9 a.m. to noon.

Carter has been the news anchor and reporter at the station and is often alongside Chad Hartman on The Chad Hartman Show, which will remain in its 12-3 p.m. time slot. The Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar will remain in place as the station's morning drive program.

"I can't wait to bring my love for Minnesota and western Wisconsin, as well as my two decades of curiosity about our neighbors and our news to 830 WCCO," DeRusha said previously about his career move. "Not many people get to have one dream job, let alone two. I've loved my time in television and can't wait to dive into a new dream job in radio and podcasting.”

