Skip to main content
After 3-month delay, Raising Cane's opens in Brooklyn Park

After 3-month delay, Raising Cane's opens in Brooklyn Park

The restaurant was originally scheduled to open in October.

Raising Cane's

The restaurant was originally scheduled to open in October.

Brooklyn Park finally has its Raising Cane's ... three months later than planned. 

The fried chicken chain on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of its newest Minnesota location, which is located at 5625 96th Ave. N. Restaurant Leader Neil Kothare said in a media release he "couldn’t be more excited to bring Cane’s to our close-knit Brooklyn Park Community."

The restaurant's January opening was actually quite a bit later than initially planned.

Last fall, the company told Bring Me The News the Brooklyn Park restaurant was set to open on Oct. 26, 2021, on the heels of new Raising Cane's openings in St. Cloud and Minneapolis.

What caused the nearly three-month delay? Hiring and training, apparently. Here's what Raising Cane's said in a statement to Bring Me The News:

“To ensure we were in the best position to hire the best Crewmembers Minnesota has to offer, we held on opening the restaurant until we could pay industry-leading wages, in this case a minimum of $15 an hour, and train our Crew to provide our Customers with the best possible Customer Service.”

Other previously announced Raising Cane's also appear to have hit a snag. New restaurants in Roseville and Maplewood, slated to open before December, don't appear to be operating yet. 

Kothare noted the Brooklyn Park Raising Cane's has 90 crew members and that the restaurant is looking to hire more. The Burnsville location, approved last year with an expected 2022 opening, is currently under construction, according to the city's website.

Next Up

raiaing canes brooklyn park crop
MN Food & Drink

After 3-month delay, newest Twin Cities Raising Cane's opens

The restaurant was originally scheduled to open in October.

st anthony armed robbery screengrab
MN News

Armed man robs Twin Cities thrift store, flees in carjacked pickup

He pulled out a handgun shortly after chatting with the cashier about his scarf.

red wing 6
MN Property

Gallery: Pagoda-inspired home on Lake Pepin for sale for $2M

The home has 425 feet of private shoreline on the Mississippi River.

Walz, Flanagan
MN News

Walz proposes legalizing marijuana in massive supplemental budget

It's among the provisions in his "Budget to Move Minnesota Forward."

Plow 2 (1)
MN News

Photos reveal damage from gunshots to Minneapolis snowplow

A hydraulic line and three tires were damaged in the shooting.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Minneapolis schools confirm return to in-person teaching Monday

The school district shifted to online learning almost two weeks ago as rising COVID cases led to staff and bus driver shortages.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

Mineral leases for proposed Twin Metals mine near Boundary Waters canceled

A review by the DOI found "significant legal deficiencies" with the leases' 2019 renewal.

cats
WI News

Reward to find person who left kittens to die in freezing WI cold

The cats were thrown from a vehicle, according to a witness.

metro mobility bus
MN News

Charges: Man led police on multi-city pursuit in stolen Metro Mobility bus

The bus had been left unattended with the keys inside when it was stolen.

Bell Ramsey Co. Jan 22 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot mother of his child during argument

Officers found her on the ground outside the couple's home.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 26

More than 15,000 new cases in today's update.

FKBxbY_VkAI11lX
MN Weather

List of the coldest wind chills in Minnesota Wednesday morning

The wind chill was as low at -38F in St. Paul.

Related

Asphaze Wikimedia Commons Raising Cane's food
MN Food & Drink

3 new Raising Cane's, including first outside metro, open in MN next month

Get ready for another fried chicken option.

Cane's
MN Food & Drink

Another Raising Cane's set to open in the Twin Cities

It will be constructed at the site of a former Pier One in Burnsville

BMTN - Raising Canes sign, construction, 3000 Snelling, Minneapolis - 2021.05.26 1
MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's will take over spot of Minneapolis Arby's destroyed by fire

It's one of five Raising Cane's slated to open in Minnesota this fall.

Cane's
MN Food & Drink

Greater Minnesota gets its first Raising Cane's

It's also the only Raising Cane's in the state with a double drive-thru.

MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's now hiring for its 10th Twin Cities restaurant

It'll open in Eagan on October 3.

MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's to open 8th Twin Cities location next week

The popular chicken finger chain is coming to Coon Rapids.

20150901_193754
MN Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's open new Twin Cities locations

The metro just got some more fast-food outlets.

taco bell defy
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities to get the world's first Taco Bell Defy

They're breaking ground on the new project in August.