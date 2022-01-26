After 3-month delay, newest Twin Cities Raising Cane's opens

Brooklyn Park finally has its Raising Cane's ... three months later than planned.

The fried chicken chain on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of its newest Minnesota location, which is located at 5625 96th Ave. N. Restaurant Leader Neil Kothare said in a media release he "couldn’t be more excited to bring Cane’s to our close-knit Brooklyn Park Community."

The restaurant's January opening was actually quite a bit later than initially planned.

Last fall, the company told Bring Me The News the Brooklyn Park restaurant was set to open on Oct. 26, 2021, on the heels of new Raising Cane's openings in St. Cloud and Minneapolis.

What caused the nearly three-month delay? Hiring and training, apparently. Here's what Raising Cane's said in a statement to Bring Me The News:

“To ensure we were in the best position to hire the best Crewmembers Minnesota has to offer, we held on opening the restaurant until we could pay industry-leading wages, in this case a minimum of $15 an hour, and train our Crew to provide our Customers with the best possible Customer Service.”

Other previously announced Raising Cane's also appear to have hit a snag. New restaurants in Roseville and Maplewood, slated to open before December, don't appear to be operating yet.

Kothare noted the Brooklyn Park Raising Cane's has 90 crew members and that the restaurant is looking to hire more. The Burnsville location, approved last year with an expected 2022 opening, is currently under construction, according to the city's website.