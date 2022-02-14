After acclaimed Super Bowl halftime show, many declare Prince's is still the GOAT

Skip to main content
After acclaimed Super Bowl 56 halftime show, many declare Prince's is still the GOAT

Prince fans agree this year's show was one of the best — but not as good as the 2007 event.

This year's Super Bowl halftime show was the first ever to be focused solely on rap and hip-hop, and people (well, mainly Gen-Xers and Millennials) loved it.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent wowed with a mostly turn-of-the-millennium throwback performance in the center of the SoFi Arena.

Such a well-received performance naturally prompted plenty of chatter on social media, including from some who became quickly defensive when comparisons were made with Prince's halftime show in 2007, where he played Purple Rain in the rain.

Let's face it, the Minnesota Vikings are probably not going to win a Super Bowl in most of our lifetimes, so Minnesotans will be damned if they can't cling on to Prince's halftime show as being the GOAT.

You can watch this year's full halftime show here

