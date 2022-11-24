Closed 'for good' in 2020, Choo Choo Bob's Train Store is back in new location

A little over two years after it closed "for good" in St. Paul, Choo Choo Bob's Train Store is back.

Co-owner Jennifer Southerling confirmed to Bring Me The News that the store is reopening this Saturday – Small Business Saturday – at 1665 West End Boulevard in St. Louis Park.

The train store's original location on Marshall Avenue in St. Paul closed in fall 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the owners announcing at the time that the closure was "for good."

But the business appears to have a second chance, planning on opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at weekends at the Shops at West End.

In a brief statement, Southerling said they are "bringing the fun and nostalgia back," albeit added a realistic take on its situation:

"We have no money and no employees, but here we go!! Chugga chugga, haha!"

Pictures of the new location show many similarities with the St. Paul location that was popular particular for children's parties. That includes the free-to-play train tables that are a hit with kids.

You can find more information here.