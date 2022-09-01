After exiting The Current, Mary Lucia starts as columnist for DISPATCH

Several months after her high-profile departure from 89.3 The Current, Mary Lucia has a new gig.

The popular DJ, one of the founding hosts of MPR's The Current, published this week her first column for DISPATCH, which reports on arts and culture in the Twin Cities.

DISPATCH says that it will be the first of many writings from Lucia, who is considered a "regular columnist" for the publication, with her column called "Popular Creeps," the name of her music show on The Current between 1998 and 2001.

Lucia left The Current in April, describing it as a "heart-breaking" decision while criticizing management at Minnesota Public Radio, saying she was leaving despite her best efforts to "effect positive change at the company."

In her first column with DISPATCH, Lucia discusses her departure from the station, noting how continuing to broadcast during the pandemic proved to be a stressful undertaking.

She then writes:

"Leaving my job was far more emotional than I had anticipated. I had to be good with Dog that I had exhausted every possible avenue to create a more fun and equitable workplace. Never underestimate fun. When you accept that fun has left the building, I don’t see the nobility in hanging on, feeling frustrated and undervalued. The realization that the change I so wanted to see from others would ultimately have to come from me, at first, left me feeling defeated. Remember, I’m the person who regrets nothing, but dreads everything."

She then goes on to describe her life since leaving, which has included starting writing a book, and ghosting Nordstrom Rack by "accumulating carts full of things I don’t need, then never checking out."

You can read her full column here.

As well as its website, DISPATCH also distributes free print editions across more than 200 locations in the Twin Cities, with a September run of 5,000 issues expected.