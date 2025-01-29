After four years in St. Paul, Turkish goods store Petek Trading Co. will close in February

After four years in business, Petek Trading Co. in St. Paul will close in February.

The hub for ethically sourced Turkish goods will have its final day of business on Sunday, Feb. 16.

"It is with truly bittersweet feelings that we decided to close our doors," the store wrote on social media.

"Running a small business is fulfilling yet challenging work. At a certain point, I had to take an objective approach and decide whether it was wise to push myself this hard with no real income," the statement continues. "While our move to West 7th was definitely the right call for the business, the holiday season has been slower than we anticipated."

The store will stay open for regular hours until the closure, and it'll be running sales during that time with 30–50% off throughout the store. After it closes, the store will shift to online sales until it has sold out of inventory.

Petek launched as an online shop before turning into a storefront near the Park Square Theater in September 2022. Last February, it moved into the former home of Scout at 327 W 7th St. in Downtown St. Paul.