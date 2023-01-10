Skip to main content
After KQRS exit, Tom Barnard partners up with Hubbard Radio

Barnard left KQRS in December after 37 years hosting its Morning Show.

Cumulus Media

A few weeks after bidding farewell to KQRS, Tom Barnard has struck a new deal with a Twin Cities radio company.

Bring Me The News understands that Hubbard Radio has entered a podcast partnership that will see radio veteran present The Tom Barnard Morning Show Podcast, which will be produced, distributed and sold by Hubbard.

The 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekday show will be streamed live on video and audio, with the podcast available on-demand. Barnard will be joined by a co-host, producer, and a number of other guests and contributors.

Barnard left KQRS on Dec. 23 after 37 years hosting 92 KQ's Morning Show, which for a period in the '90s was the highest rated morning radio show in the entire country.

As he prepared to leave the station, Barnard claimed in an interview with the Star Tribune he had been forced out the door at KQ by parent company Cumulus Media, which had described Barnard's departure as a "retirement."

He now joins Hubbard, which owns radio stations in nine major markets across the U.S., including KS-95, 107.1 MyTalk, and KSTP-AM/SKOR North in the Twin Cities.

The company also carries Joe Soucheray's Garage Logic podcast.

An internal email notes that Barnard got his start in radio with 1500 KSTP 50 years ago, and said he is "honored to end my career right here where it started."

Barnard is expected to start broadcasting the podcast in February.

KQRS announced former Black Crowes' drummer Steve Gorman as Barnard's replacement this week, with Gorman making his debut Monday.

Tom Barnard
