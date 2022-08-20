After long wait, storms eventually cancel Duran Duran concert

After a two-and-a-half hour delay, bad weather eventually forced the postponement of Duran Duran's show at Treasure Island Friday night.

Thousands of fans were left disappointed when heavy rain and storms moved through the Welch area, delaying the gig which was due to start at 7 p.m.

As the delay continued, with fans clamoring for authorities to "please, please tell me now" (sorry), the venue confirmed the postponement just after 9:30 p.m.

Treasure Island says it had "mutually agreed" to the cancellation with Duran Duran, with the intention that the band returns to the amphitheater at a later date.

Ticket holders have been told they will be contacted with a rescheduled date.

It was due to be the first date of Duran Duran's North American tour, supported by Nile Rodgers and Chic.

The popular British band, which had huge hits in the '80s and '90s including "The Reflex," "Hungry Like The Wolf," "Rio," "Save a Prayer," and "Ordinary World" have just been inducted into the Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame.