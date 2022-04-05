After months of 'bickering,' controversial Tonka yacht has been moved

Skip to main content
After months of 'bickering,' controversial yacht on Lake Minnetonka has been moved

The 40-ton yacht is no longer sitting in a county-owned parking lot.

Turbine Guy, YouTube

The storied Seanote has finally left its problematic winter port: a Lake Minnetonka boat launch parking lot. 

After a whole lot of legal back-and-forth (or "bickering," as a clearly annoyed judge put it), the 40-ton yacht was moved off the Hennepin County-owned land overnight March 30-31, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed — bringing an end to the monthslong saga.

Jay Nygard, an Orono resident whose YouTube channel Turbine Guy has covered the Seanote's journey since last fall, also posted video from the yacht's new home:

The Seanote had been on the county-owned lot since late December, where owners Paul Berquist, Benjamin Field Wilson and Superior Dreams LLC left it after dragging the sinking vessel off of a freezing Lake Minnetonka.

Fifty-eight feet long and filled with about 200 gallons of fuel, the yacht's presence on the lot sparked a civil lawsuit from Hennepin County, alleging the Seanote's owners didn't have permission to leave the yacht there, and that the watercraft was a danger to the public (it could tip) and lake (it could leak).

Read more: 'Get that yacht moved': Peeved judge orders Seanote's owners to get it off county lot

On March 21, Judge James A. Moore ordered Berquist, Wilson and Superior Dreams to move the yacht by the end of the month, describing both they and the county as "petulant and uncompromising" throughout the dispute.

"Get that yacht moved," the judge declared. He directed them to follow the previously submitted plan to bring the vessel to 4444 Shoreline Drive in Spring Park, a lot owned by Berquist.

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said they haven't received any reports of damage due to the move.

The civil case remains open in Hennepin County court. The latest filing came March 25 from the county, disputing most of the allegations contained in a counterclaim that had previously been filed by the Seanote's owners. So the court goings-on continue.

But at least the arguments over how to move the big boat are over with.

