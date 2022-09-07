After pickle pizza wowed State Fair, Mpls. pizzeria launches own version

Skip to main content
After pickle pizza took State Fair by storm, Minneapolis pizzeria launches its own version

It comes after the craze for the newly debuted item at the Minnesota State Fair.

Slice/Twitter

Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version.

Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch slice will be available at both of its locations.

The Black-owned pizzeria made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

Rick's Pizza earned a 2022 Best Award for its pickle slices at this year's State Fair, with attracting long lines of eager punters to Cosgrove Street.

Slice came to Minnesota in October 2021, serving New York-style pizzas whole or by the slice.

Other places in the Twin Cities where you can pickle on your pizza include QC Pizza in Mahtomedi, Young Joni in Minneapolis, and Good Times Pizza, also in Minneapolis.

