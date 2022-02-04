After posting $14.3B in profits, Amazon hikes price of Prime membership

Skip to main content
After posting $14.3 billion profits, Amazon hikes price of Prime membership

After posting $14.3 billion profits, Amazon hikes price of Prime membership

The cost for the annual membership will go up to $139.

Photo by Wicked Monday on Unsplash

The cost for the annual membership will go up to $139.

Amazon is raising the price of its popular Prime membership after posting record profits in 2021. 

The e-commerce giant on Thursday announced it is raising its annual prime membership to $139, up from $119, in the U.S. and is raising its monthly membership fee to $14.99, up from $12.99. 

For current Prime members, the increase will start after March 25, while new members will pay the higher price starting Feb. 18. 

Amazon says it's raising the price of the membership as it continues to expand benefits for members and as it saw increased costs related to transportation, inflationary pressures and wages amid the tight labor market and the pandemic, which Amazon called "short-term challenges."

This comes as Amazon's revenue rose to a record $137.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, of which $14.3 billion was profits. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy touted in a news release the company's "extraordinary growth" in 2020 that continued in 2021, noting it's seeing a 40% year-over-year growth rate and a $71 billion revenue run rate.

In 2021 as a whole, Amazon's net sales increased 22% to $469.8 billion, up from $386.1 billion in 2020. Its $14.3 billion in profits was primarily the result of an increase of $11.8 billion in the value of its stake in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive.

Amazon's underlying operating profits in the 4th Quarter was a still substantial, albeit this is down from $6.9 billion compared to the 4th Quarter of 2020.

“We continue to feel optimistic and excited about the business as we emerge from the pandemic," Jassy said. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Amazon has continued to experience shipping delays — a major perk of a Prime membership is its next-day shipping — with Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky telling reporters on Thursday "We're not where we want to be," in regards to some Prime-eligible products showing delivery dates up to a week later.

He did say the company is seeing improvements in the number of products available for one-day shipping, though Vox.com notes the pandemic had delayed Amazon's goal of making one-day shipping the Prime delivery standard.

Amazon said in 2021, Prime members received more than six billion free deliveries and more than 200 million members worldwide streamed TV shows and movies on Prime Video.

Amazon last rose the price of its Prime membership in 2018. Back then, it also raised it by $20.

Next Up

amazon package
MN Shopping

After posting $14.3B in profits, Amazon hikes price of Prime membership

The cost for the annual membership will go up to $139.

fire
MN News

Police: 34-year-old dies in early morning house fire

They found the victim's body on the second floor of the home.

Asphaze Wikimedia Commons Raising Cane's food
MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's adds 4th location to its planned Twin Cities expansion

The company will open four new restaurants in the metro in the first half of 2022.

Karen Wells and Andre Lock
MN News

Amir Locke's parents: Our ambitious kid 'with beautiful smile' was respectful of police

Amir Locke's parents and his family's attorneys spoke Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-02-04 at 11.22.12 AM
MN Wild

NHL analyst Anson Carter takes shot at Wild fans, reporters

It is not wise to challenge fans and reporters in the State of Hockey.

Amir Locke 1 crop
MN News

Hennepin attorney, AG will review Locke shooting for possible charges

Locke was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer Wednesday morning.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 4

COVID hospitalizations have dipped under 1,300 for the first time in months.

blowing snow
MN News

Gusty winds causing whiteout conditions in greater MN

Winds are expected to diminish later Friday afternoon.

Daniel Santulli
MN News

MN native 'unresponsive' after alleged hazing; family sues frat

He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.468 after being pressured to drink a bottle of vodka, the lawsuit says.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Kevin O'Connell has never called plays. Is that a problem?

There don't appear to be many concerns about O'Connell's ability to transition as a head coach and play-caller.

Flickr - Sun Country airplane Nevada - Tomas Del Coro
MN News

FAA: Landing gear 'collapsed' on Sun Country flight from Vegas to MSP

The plane reportedly made a "hard landing" upon returning to the Vegas airport.

marijuana
MN News

2 arrested, 383 pounds of marijuana seized from Minnetonka home

Authorities raided the home, seizing large amounts of drugs and $26,000 in cash.

Related

MN Consumer

Amazon announces $20 hike for Prime members

The new prices start next month.

MN News

Amazon launches cheap Prime memberships for low-income Americans

The online retail giant is taking another shot at Walmart.

MN Shopping

Target announces 2 days of deals to rival Amazon's Prime Day

The Bullseye is seeking a slice of Amazon's big online sales day.

MN Consumer

Amazon is hiking the monthly cost of Prime by 18 percent

The move will hit the poorest members the hardest.

MN Consumer

12 random things people bought a lot of on Amazon Prime Day

Game of Thrones DVDs? Do they not have HBO Go?

black friday
MN Shopping

Target, Walmart release Black Friday ads

The retailers have been offering deals all month, but some of the best deals come on Black Friday.

john Fluevog shoes 1
MN Shopping

John Fluevog Shoes closes its Uptown Minneapolis store

The brand could return to the Twin Cities one day.

dayton's project
MN Shopping

Holiday windows are back when The Dayton's Project opens next week

The long-awaited redesign of the historic department store opens with a maker's market.