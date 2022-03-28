There are now fewer than 50 Perkins restaurants in MN

After recent closures, there are now fewer than 50 Perkins restaurants in Minnesota
Perkins' presence in Minnesota seems to dwindle by the day.
The once-ubiquitous favorite of many a family has taken a number of hits in recent years. The latest degradations have come in the Twin Cities and along the North Shore, shrinking the restaurant and bakery's footprint even further.
Earlier this month, WDIO reported the Perkins next to Miller Hill Mall in Duluth (1302 Miller Trunk Highway) closed after 37 years in business. Staff still managed to hand out freshly baked muffins and cookies to regulars as workers emptied the building on Monday, March 14.
This past weekend it was the Maplewood community that said goodbye, with the Perkins location at 1829 N. St. Paul Road closing for good after more than four decades in operation. The Pioneer Press and FOX 9 have more on the decision from owner Debra Pedro, who is retiring.
Both closures come on the heels of another Twin Cities Perkins shuttering: The location on Eden Avenue in Edina was demolished to make way for a seven-story apartment building.
While Perkins operates in 32 states, the Ohio-founded comfort food brand feels closely tied to Minnesota. About 16% of the chain's nearly 300 locations are in Minnesota, which is one of the highest rates in the country.
But the steady drip of closures has dropped Perkins past a symbolic mark: There are now fewer than 50 Perkins operating in Minnesota, a number not seen in many years. Here's a list of the locations that remain, according to the Perkins website:
- Albert Lea (2215 E Main Street)
- Alexandria (4920 Hwy. 29 S)
- Apple Valley (7620 150th St. W)
- Austin (701 17th Ave. NW)
- Bemidji (1120 Paul Bunyan Drive)
- Blaine (12545 Ulysses St. NE)
- Bloomington (8324 Lyndale Ave. South)
- Bloomington (4201 W 78th St.)
- Brainerd (623 W Washington Street)
- Brooklyn Park (8585 Aspen Lane N)
- Buffalo (801 Central Avenue)
- Chaska (184 Pioneer Trail)
- Cloquet (64 L'jack Hwy. 33)
- Crystal (5420 W Broadway Avenue)
- Duluth (2502 London Road)
- Duluth (4005 W Michigan St.)
- Eagan (1345 Towne Centre Drive)
- Elk River (18838 Dodge St. Nw)
- Fairmont (2220 North State St.)
- Faribault (333 Western Ave.)
- Fergus Falls (623 Frontier Drive)
- Forest Lake (1155 West Broadway)
- Fridley (7520 University Ave. Ne)
- Golden Valley (6920 Wayzata Blvd.)
- Hastings (1206 Vermillion Street)
- Lakeville (17387 Kenyon Avenue)
- Little Falls (201 16th St. Ne)
- Mankato (1790 Madison Avenue)
- Maple Grove (11801 73rd Ave. N)
- Maplewood (2009 County Road D E)
- Marshall (1020 Southview Drive)
- Minnetonka (11300 Minnesota 7)
- Monticello (700 Pine Street)
- New Brighton (696 W County Rd D)
- New Ulm (1727 S Broadway)
- Northfield (1401 Riverview Drive)
- Owatonna (1200 Interstate Hwy. 35)
- Plymouth (2945 Empire Lane N)
- Red Wing (812 Withers Harbor Drive)
- Rochester (1818 S. Broadway)
- Roseville (1495 County Road B West)
- Sartell (2291 Connecticut Avenue)
- St Cloud (30 Park Avenue)
- Stillwater (2050 W Frontage Road)
- Vadnais Heights (1045 County Road E)
- Willmar (2645 South Hwy. 71)
- Winona (956 1/2 Mankoto Avenue)
- Worthington (1445 Darling Drive)