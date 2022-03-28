There are now fewer than 50 Perkins restaurants in MN

Perkins' presence in Minnesota seems to dwindle by the day.

The once-ubiquitous favorite of many a family has taken a number of hits in recent years. The latest degradations have come in the Twin Cities and along the North Shore, shrinking the restaurant and bakery's footprint even further.

Earlier this month, WDIO reported the Perkins next to Miller Hill Mall in Duluth (1302 Miller Trunk Highway) closed after 37 years in business. Staff still managed to hand out freshly baked muffins and cookies to regulars as workers emptied the building on Monday, March 14.

This past weekend it was the Maplewood community that said goodbye, with the Perkins location at 1829 N. St. Paul Road closing for good after more than four decades in operation. The Pioneer Press and FOX 9 have more on the decision from owner Debra Pedro, who is retiring.

Both closures come on the heels of another Twin Cities Perkins shuttering: The location on Eden Avenue in Edina was demolished to make way for a seven-story apartment building.

While Perkins operates in 32 states, the Ohio-founded comfort food brand feels closely tied to Minnesota. About 16% of the chain's nearly 300 locations are in Minnesota, which is one of the highest rates in the country.

But the steady drip of closures has dropped Perkins past a symbolic mark: There are now fewer than 50 Perkins operating in Minnesota, a number not seen in many years. Here's a list of the locations that remain, according to the Perkins website: