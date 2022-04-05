After sale falls apart, Lindstrom Bakery reopens with original owner

Skip to main content
After sale falls apart, Lindstrom Bakery again reopens with original owner

The buyers-to-be had shuttered the shop over the weekend.

Lindstrom Bakery, Facebook

The bakery said to have Minnesota's best donuts is open once again, with its original owner back at the helm following an abandoned sale.

Lindstrom Bakery closed abruptly over the weekend, per a shocking announcement from buyers-to-be Angie and Eric Richey. They'd made a bid for the shop after its previous owner, Bernie Coulombe, put it on the market last fall. On Feb. 1, 2022, the Richeys celebrated an initial launch, operating under a "temporary agreement" as the sale moved toward its close.

But that never happened, with the transaction falling through last week and forcing them to close Saturday, per the Richeys.

And for now, Lindstrom Bakery is back in the hands of its original owner. 

"BERNIE IS COMING BACK!!!" the bakery wrote on Facebook Sunday.

It is not closed and not out of business, but back open and operating "as normal," the bakery said. That's Monday through Saturday, 5 a.m.-3 p.m., with the highly sought after donuts still being churned out.

And business has apparently been good.

"Thank you for a warm welcome back, we felt how much everyone cared!" Lindstrom Bakery wrote early Tuesday. "We were able to make more goodies for today, but please hang on because we are still trying our best to get back to our normal supply of items! Thank you so much for the continued love and support being shared, we wouldn't be what we are without our customers!"

The Richeys are still working toward their "farm-to-table cafe & bakery dreams," now fully under the name of The Good Neighbor Bakery and Cafe.

