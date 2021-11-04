After weekend bust, northern lights put on an overnight show in MN

Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
After weekend bust, northern lights put on an overnight show in Minnesota
Publish date:

After weekend bust, northern lights put on an overnight show in Minnesota

The real deal happened Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
Author:

Credit: UND, Aurorasaurus

The real deal happened Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

After the massive solar flare wound up busting big-time northern lights potential over all of Minnesota last weekend, another geomagnetic storm fueled by the sun led to a dazzling display of the aurora borealis Wednesday night through Thursday morning. 

It's unclear just how far south the spectacle was seen, but northern Minnesota definitely got a show. Numerous photos of the northern lights were sent to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard on Facebook and Twitter (see them below). 

But perhaps the best way to relive the incredible experience that northernmost Minnesotans had is to watch back the livestream video from the University of North Dakota's aurora cam. You can literally see the colors dancing in the sky from about 11 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday. 

The northern lights were so bright that they could even be seen through the bright city lights at Canal Park in Duluth. Charles Howard Smith Photography posted a photo of the stunning view on Facebook. 

The photos were sent to Sven from places like Ely, Balsam, Crosby, Northome, Grand Rapids, Cook and Thief River Falls. 

So why the big show Wednesday night when the weekend was a whiff?

According to SpaceWeather.com, a sunspot ejected a coronal mass ejection (CME) towards Earth and ultimately "swallowed" another CME on its way. "The massed-up pair struck Earth on Nov. 3" and "sparked a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm with intense auroras around the Arctic Circle." 

An aurora borealis tour guide from Norway told SpaceWeather.com that it was "one of the best displays in years." 

The northern lights were seen as far south as places like Wright County and Princeton in east-central Minnesota, according to commenters on Sven's Facebook page. 

Next Up

FLickr - vaccine COVID - SELF Magazine
MN Coronavirus

Deadline for workplace COVID vaccine, testing requirements revealed

The rule affects all employers with 100 or more workers.

oak haven 1
MN Property

Gallery: Log home on 80 wooded acres on the market for $1.25M

The home offers privacy and wildlife from the woods to the gardens and meadows.

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Walmart road rage assault: Victim seriously injured after attack

The police department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 4

The latest from MDH.

pixabay bull
MN News

Driver injured after crashing into bull running loose on highway

The bull died in the collision.

Dodge Center
MN Coronavirus

SE MN school district moves to distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

The district aims to be back for in-person learning by early next week.

minneapolis police
MN News

MPD addresses 'widespread rumors' about Halloween homicide

Police say misinformation has led to threats and harassment.

deer
MN News

New CWD case suspected days before deer opener in Minnesota

The deer was harvested in northwestern Minnesota, outside the DNR's CWD zones.

state patrol
MN News

Fatal crashes Wednesday in Crow Wing, Mower, Renville counties

Three people were killed in the crashes.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Garbage truck driver killed in rollover in southern Minnesota

The crash happened on Interstate 90 near Austin.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: It's gotten cold around the Vikings

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

Screen Shot 2021-11-04 at 8.04.16 AM
Minnesota Life

After weekend bust, northern lights put on an overnight show in MN

The real deal happened Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Related

northern lights
Minnesota Life

The northern lights were a massive bust in MN. What happened?

Anyone else sleep in their car for the chance to see the lights? You got nothing.

northern-lights-1081752_1280
Minnesota Life

Huge solar flare means all of MN could get a northern lights show

People in the metro could see the northern lights.

northern lights
Minnesota Life

Pictures: Skywatchers treated to spectacular northern lights show in MN

The aurora borealis was visible as far south as Iowa overnight.

northern lights
Weather MN

Here's the Saturday northern lights forecast for Minnesota

It'll all depend on the cloud cover.

northern-lights-1081752_1280
Minnesota Life

Good chance to see Northern Lights all over Minnesota Wednesday night

A strong geometric storm is forecast to hit earth, which could make the aurora borealis visible farther south than is typical.

Screen Shot 2020-12-09 at 5.51.22 PM
Weather MN

Weather with Sven: Northern lights chances in the Twin Cities

The southern half of Minnesota could get quite the light show Wednesday night.

Meteor
Minnesota Life

That bright thing in the sky this morning was likely a meteor

People all over Minnesota reported seeing it Wednesday morning.

Starlink satellites
Minnesota Life

Strange lights in Minnesota sky Friday night were SpaceX satellites

SpaceX is planning to launch 60 more Starlink satellites on Sunday, May 9.