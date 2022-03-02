Air Canada adding daily route between MSP Airport and Montreal

Air Canada will soon offer another Canadian destination at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The airline recently announced its summer 2022 schedule, which includes a new route between MSP and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

The daily, year-round route between the Twin Cities and Montreal will begin June 2, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates MSP Airport. The route will use a 76-seat CRJ-900 aircraft and will operate out of Terminal 1, Concourse E.

“It’s encouraging to see Air Canada’s expanded commitment to MSP with the airline’s first-ever service between the Twin Cities and Montreal,” Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC, said in a statement. “The new transborder service is a sign of continued recovery in air service demand and the opportunities that provides for airlines and communities.”

According to the MAC, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 17,000 people traveled between MSP and Montreal (YUL) annually.

This new route comes after Canada reopened its borders to international travelers after almost two years due to COVID-19. Canada also recently eased COVID-19 restrictions and testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers visiting the country.

The MSP-YUL route is Air Canada's second destination from the Twin Cities. It also operates a daily service to Toronto. According to MSP Airport's website, there currently are at least two other direct-flight destinations from MSP to Canada — Delta Air Lines operates flights to Calgary and Winnipeg.

MSP has 195 active routes this month, which is up from 170 in 2021. But routes have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, when there were 225 active routes two years ago prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.