Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on MN

Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard.

Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state is expected to be hit by heavy snow followed by high winds and then dangerous wind chills.

It will cause huge disruption for those going to and from Minnesota at the busiest travel time of the holiday season, coming just a few days before Christmas.

The biggest carrier from MSP, Delta, has not yet officially extended its travel waivers to Minnesota, currently only announcing travel advisories for weather in Montana and Idaho. But given the severity of the weather facing Minnesota this will likely change, and those traveling with Delta should contact the airline to assess their options.

Sun Country has issued waivers for MSP, Duluth, Rochester, and Eau Claire – among other airports – and tickets bought before Dec. 19 will qualify for rebooking to another flight to the same destination at no additional cost provided the next flight is before Dec. 30.

But the tickets are non-refundable, and those wanting to cancel will receive a Sun Country credit for "any un-flown segments" that must be used within a year.

Southwest Airlines is allowing customers flying through MSP to rebook onto another flight within 14 days of their original date of travel without additional charge. More details can be found here.

United Airlines is waiving change fees and the difference in fare for anyone traveling to or from MSP between Dec. 21 and 25 provided the rebooked flight commences by Dec. 30. More here.

Those with American Airlines tickets from MSP between Dec. 21 and 23 can rebook on flights – provided it's the same route – up until Dec. 30 without change fees provided you stay in the same cabin and rebook by Dec. 23. More here.

Spirit Airlines will waive change fees and fare differences for travelers from/to MSP between Dec. 21 and 23 provided their rebooked flight leaves by Dec. 28. After that they'll charge the fare difference but still waive the change fee. More details here.