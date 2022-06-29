Skip to main content
Al Franken to bring comedy tour to Minneapolis

Acme Comedy is hosting the former senator in late August.

Lorie Shaull, Flickr

Al Franken is hitting comedy clubs this summer and making a stop in Minneapolis next month.

Franken will perform at Acme Comedy Company Aug. 17-20. Showtimes are as follows:

  • Aug. 17: 8 p.m.
  • Aug. 18: 8 p.m.
  • Aug. 19: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
  • Aug. 20: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Masks are not required at the show, however, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required to attend. You can buy tickets at Acme's website.

Franken, a former U.S. senator from Minnesota, announced his "The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour" tour last summer. The former Saturday Night Live writer has appeared in more than 15 cities across the U.S., making his first stop in Minnesota since October 2021.

A description of the tour reads:

"As far as I know, I’m the only U.S. Senator who was also one of the original writers for Saturday Night Live, where I worked for fifteen seasons. I’ve won five Emmy’s for writing and producing – even though Wikipedia says I won three. Wikipedia is wrong. I’m also the author of four #1 New York Times bestsellers, including Rush Limbaugh is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations, Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell ThemA Fair and Balanced Look at the Right, and Al Franken, Giant of the Senate. I also won two Grammys, which Wikipedia also doesn’t mention. But that’s okay."

Franken has ramped up public appearances over the past year-plus since his resignation from the U.S. Senate on Dec. 7, 2017, following allegations he inappropriately touched a number of women.

In addition to public speaking gigs, Franken has launched a regular political podcast series, and continues to criticize on Conservative figures, including Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

