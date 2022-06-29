Alabama replaces Toby Keith as headliner at MN music festival

Alabama is set to replace Toby Keith at the Lakefront Music Festival next month after Keith had to cancel his appearance due to stomach cancer.

Keith has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since last fall.

Alabama is set to make their first Minnesota appearance since March 2021, when they played in Moorhead and at Mystic Lake Casino. The band has been together for over 50 years, charting 21 straight No. 1 singles, according to the band's website. They have since been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as well as earning a star on Hollywood Boulevard.

The Minnesota music festival is set to take place July 8-9. Friday night will feature Sammy Hagar and The Circle, with Collective Soul and Uncle Kracker also making an appearance. Saturday night will feature Alabama, with Randy Houser and Ned LeDoux opening.

Friday night's ticket availability is "limited," organizers say, adding that the second night is sold out. Refunds are also available for those who were looking forward to seeing Keith.

According to a release, this will be the first time the music festival will feature a pit. It allows 500 attendees to be close to the stage. Those who are attending should expect more shuttles to the park from various locations, such as Mystic Lake Hotel and local schools in the area.

The two-day festival was originally known as the Lakefront Jazz & Blues Festival when it debuted in 2010. Since then, it has grown into one of the largest outdoor music festivals in the Twin Cities metro area.

For more information on this year's event, visit the music festival's website.