Alanis Morissette reveals MN, WI stops for 2022 tour

Alanis Morissette is hitting the road this summer for a tour celebrating her seminal album Jagged Little Pill.

The acclaimed musician announced the 2022 world tour dates Tuesday morning. Among them: A stop at Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 23, followed by a show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on July 24. (That's a Saturday-Sunday pairing.)

Garbage will open for Morissette.

The tour is in part to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of the release of Jagged Little Pill ... even though that album came out in 1995. So it's a bit of a belated celebration.

The tour comprises 14 North American dates, and is preceded by 11 European shows.

Tickets for the St. Paul and Milwaukee performances go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11, though as is often the case, there is a pre-sale you can sign up for.