Aldi launches two remodeled Twin Cities stores

Stores in Inver Grove Heights and Mahtomedi have undergone revamps.

Google Street View

Aldi is relaunching two of its Twin Cities stores after remodeling projects.

The German budget grocery chain has been updating its stores in Inver Grove Heights and Mahtomedi for several weeks, with the IGH location at 6520 Cahill Avenue holding a grand reopening event on Friday.

The Mahtomedi store, at 750 Wildwood Road, will hold its reopening this Thursday at 8:30 a.m., with customers being entered into a sweepstakes for a $500 Aldi gift card. 

Per a statement from Aldi, the renovated stores feature an "improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection."

The remodel is part of a larger push by the brand to improve and renovate existing stores. Aldi also plans to open 150 new stores nationwide by the end of the year, which will make it the third-largest grocery chain in the U.S.

In recent years, Aldi has been challenging Cub Foods, so long the market leader, to become the biggest grocery chain in Minnesota.

​​“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure they are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” said Matt Lilla, Faribault regional vice president for ALDI, in a statement.

Aldi was the winner of Bring Me The News' previous grocery store comparison for being the cheapest in the Twin Cities. 

